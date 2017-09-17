Some of the World’s Mightiest Glaciers - Part 1, the Southern Hemisphere: Glacier-Combing on the Looney Front

At a time when glaciers are retreating in nearly every continent under the onslaught of global warming, it is time to take a look at these magnificent engines epitomising the incomparable force of nature before they finally calve themselves out of existence into the final iceberg and ice sheet of a frigid past disappearing into dangerously warming and rapidly rising oceans.

At the bottom of the planet Antarctica, at 5.4 million square miles nearly twice the size of Australia, is 98 percent covered with ice to an average thickness of 1.2 miles. Just imagine the cataclysm awaiting New York, Manila, Sydney and a whole slew of other coastal cities should all that melt and flood into the oceans.

Antarctica

And not just cities hugging low-lying shores. According to some projections ocean levels worldwide would rise 160 feet if all Antarctica’s ice melted into the sea.

And that’s without counting all those other massive ice fields from South America to the Himalayas to the Alps to the Arctic northlands, let alone Greenland, whose massive 660,000 square miles of ice, the world’s second largest, sometimes almost two miles thick, is still dwarfed by Antarctica’s.

More Antarctica

So, without more ado and before further great melt, hop on the magic two-part Arkus glacier-tour for a glimpse of glaciers encountered on recent trips in both the southern and northern hemispheres, as well as the icebergs they still calve before a potential catastrophic collapse.

They’re not necessarily the most famous like those in the Himalayas or Alps, just a sampling of towering walls of pure wonder, ranging in hues from blinding white to haunting blue.

Today, the Southern Hemisphere.

Starting with the world’s largest expanse of ice at the bottom of the planet you don’t even have to wait until you hit the Antarctic land mass before you come across glaciers; the archipelagos heralding the frozen continent bear sufficient evidence. The South Shetland Islands just off the Antarctic peninsula provide giant glacier-covered crags matterhorning up on all sides.

South Shetlands

More South Shetlands

Yet more South Shetlands

A zodiac dinghy landing on Aitcho island, all kitted up in rubber trousers, bulky parkas and life vests of variously multi-coloured hues, affords further superb views even if my wife Rivka falls smack on her arse in acres of penguin shit amid hordes of squawking seals.

Still in the South Shetlands, you can land on Deception Island, sailing through Neptune´s Bellows into the caldera of an active volcano and on to a contrasting panorama of soaring black volcanic cliffs and sparkling brilliant glaciers that overlook the ruins of a one-time whaling and fur sealing station.

You can even strip down and take a near naked dip in the volcanically heated waters of the otherwise frigid Southern Ocean.

As you progress southwards down the Antarctic Peninsula, icebergs in all shapes and sizes, many of them fluorescent blue, make their stately progress through mainland passages and island channels, enchanting remnants of the glaciers from which they have calved.

The glaciers and icebergs of Antarctica

But for the real close-up glacier experience, disembark on the continental mainland itself at Neko Harbour on the Antarctic Peninsula in Andvord Bay, on the west coast of Graham Land, clamber to the top of a steep hill and settle in for a fantastic overview of a blue mottled glacier.

Suddenly, as if by royal command, it calves, sending a new-born iceberg crashing into the ocean with a thunderous rumble as penguins caw and seals roar in approving counter-chant.

More Antarctic glaciers and icebergs

Many hundreds of leagues to the north, Patagonia - that wild and vast expanse of fjords mountains, deserts, pampas and grasslands spanning the southern reaches of Chile and Argentina - provides its own dramatic kaleidoscope of magnificent glaciers, none more spectacular than the four within Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park, of which Glacier Grey is the largest.

Over three miles wide, 17 miles long, 100 feet high, with an area of about 100 square miles, the massive wall of brilliant white and blue ice calves its equally brilliant blue and white icebergs into the frigid waters of the 1,600-feet deep Lake Grey.

The rocky outcrops at the lake’s opposite end provide a stupendous vantage point for one of the most splendid panoramas of glaciers, icebergs, lake and mountains you could ever conjure up.

Lake Grey Glacier and icebergs

Equally spectacular and dramatic, and far more extensive, are the glaciers of Torres del Paine’s cross-border neighbour in Argentina, Los Glaciares National Park, containing the world’s largest ice cap after Antarctica and Greenland, with 47 massive glaciers.

Certainly the most visited is the Perito Moreno Glacier, the same width as the Grey Glacier at about three miles but rearing up over Lake Argentino at more than double the height at 240 feet. An outlier to most of the world’s glaciers, which are in retreat, this one is still advancing for reasons still disputed by glaceologists.

The vast ruggedly ridged wall of ice, streaked with blue tints of various hues, soars majestically, its wondrous vistas accessible by land hike, boat, and even by crampon-boot tour upon its very frigid, fractured surface. And no, I do not participate in the third option, given my predilection for disappearing down fissures.

Perito Moreno Glacier

Besides, I have enough emotion for one day on the boat trip, with everybody rushing to one side to take selfies of themselves with the glacier backdrop, very nearly capsizing the frigging tub. There they are, with idiotic grins all over their ugly mugs as they hold their cameras out in front of themselves, clicking away a hundred to the dozen.

How stupid can humans be! Penguins don´t do it, guanacos don´t do it, dogs don´t do it, but then I´m weird and in a clear minority of one on this one.

Before closing this blog in readiness for next week’s visit to the glaciers of the far northern reaches of the Northern Hemisphere, there’s one more wonder from the Southern Hemisphere worthy of note.

Further north in Chilean Patagonia the Queulat ice cap in Queulat National Park provides a magnificent panorama of a rugged blue glacier trapped in the wedge of stark mountain crags, with a vast waterfall pounding down hundreds of feet of rocky precipice amid evergreen virgin forest.

