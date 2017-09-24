Some of the World’s Mightiest Glaciers - Part 2, the Northern Hemisphere: Glacier-Combing on the Looney Front

Hopping across the Equator the Arkus glacier-tour overflies the famous mighty glaciers of the Himalayas and the Alps to penetrate the far northern reaches of the Northern Hemisphere, plopping down in the frozen wastelands of northern Norway, Canada, Alaska and Greenland, with the most intimate ‘down and dirty’ yet - a journey deep inside a glacier.

Entry into a Spitsbergen glacier

Inside

The frozen wastes of Spitsbergen, Svalbard, northern Norway

Having started out with the largest ice cap on Earth in Antarctica this two-part series will reach its grand finale with the world’s second largest and equally impressive though much smaller ice cap in Greenland.

The Svalbard Archipelago off northern Norway, sometimes named after its main island Spitsbergen, is at 23,560 square miles slightly smaller than the Republic of Ireland, but 60 percent of it is covered by ice caps and glaciers.

Snowmobiles near Longyearbyen, Spitsbergen

By geographical rights it should be 100 percent - and to enormous thickness as well - seeing that it is only some 800 miles from the North Pole, much closer than vast expanses of the Greenland ice cap. But the North Atlantic Current blunts its temperatures, making it up to 36 degrees Fahrenheit warmer in winter than similar latitudes in Russia and Canada.

Reindeer rooting for shoots below snow and ice

Two reindeer rooting for shoots below snow and ice

This in no way detracts from the enchantment of the glaciers as you charge along on your sled inland from Svalbard’s main town of Longyearbyen, drawn by 12 magnificent, proudly bounding, wildly baying, abundantly crapping-and-peeing-on-the-go hounds, comfortingly accompanied by a gun to frighten off any nosey-parker man-killing polar bears that may show too little wariness and too much interest.

Sled dogs awaiting their charge

Baloo, at ease before the sled run

The objective of this crazy caper is to reach an ice cave inland that stretches for nearly two miles right into the entrails of a glacier, the centuries-old result of an underground river bed from summer snow melt. The opening is small hole, barely much larger than a normal human body, and a definite challenge for certain obese visitors from Middle America.

Speeding across the glacier

We don plastic helmets and head lamps and slide down through the hole on our bums since last night's snowfall has obliterated the hacked-out steps. Then we grab a rope to stop us careening even further on our bums as we descend some 60 more feet to a narrow cavern that twists between giant ice walls, their surfaces glistening with a thick expanse of transparent depth.

Ice ribs give different musical sounds as you tap or rub your fingers across them, like the keys of a piano. Above, tier after tier of ice soars to a roof adorned with swirling veils and chandelier-like formations, sparkling white and sometimes blue and orange as our headlamps pick them out. Without our lights, it is pitch black.

Inside the glacier

The floor is pure slick ice, a wonderful natural skating rink that we navigate with care and ease, all that is, except – yes, you've guessed it. Morosely I pick myself up from my supine position and grovel about for the helmet and lamp that have careened against the wall. But at least I’ve been inside a glacier.

Glacier traffic signs

Far to the west on the other side of the world, straddling the Arctic Circle on Baffin Island in Canada’s indigenous Inuit Nunavut territory, Auyuittuq National Park lives up to its name, which in Inuktitut means the 'land that never melts,' a vast, spectacularly mountainous expanse of ice including the 2,300-square-mile Penny Ice Cap and its many glaciers pouring down its glaciated valleys.

Auyuittuq National Park and Penny Ice Cap

A fine way to enter on an early spring day is by snowmobile from the south from Pangnirtung Fjord – it is so cold that icicles form on my eye lashes. The towering stepped and tiered rock face presses in on either side. We leave the snowmobile, and a full scale of hollow musical sounds echoes from beneath out feet as we resonate on the ice, each note presumably determined by its varying depth.

Entering from the frozen fjord

Mount Thor, all 5,495-foot of it with Earth's greatest purely vertical drop at 4,101 feet, concave with an average angle of 105 degrees, dominates Akshayuk Valley amid a fantastic panorama of Matterhorn-type peaks, huge tiered rock faces, and vast glaciers atop the mountain plateaux.

Mt. Thor

On a glacier

Further on, the truncated twin towers of Mt. Asgaard push their stunted stump summits above the glaciers. It was here that a stuntman did a BASE jump in 1976, skiing off the top with a Union Jack parachute for the opening scene of the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me.

On the flight from Pangnirtung to Qikiqtarjuaq near the park’s northern entrance, the vast ice fields spread out endlessly amid mountain crags and soaring jagged peaks beneath a cloudless pale blue sky, blindingly white in the golden sun.

From on high

Qikiqtarjuaq is called the iceberg capital of the world, since all those icebergs calving off the glaciers of Greenland and Ellesmere island come passing through along the Davis Strait. One was apparently a little tardy and now sits marooned in the frozen sea a few hundred feet off shore, a blue tinted tower and a large flat block.

Qikiqtarjuaq and surroundings

Yet further west on the other side of the American continent, Alaska’s tiny capital of Juneau is besieged on all sides by glacier-capped mountains gouged into tortured folds and precipices by the retreating glaciers of the ice age.

Barely 12 miles from downtown Juneau, the Mendenhall Glacier, a 12-mile-long 1.5-mile-wide hunk of ice, calves blue-tinted icebergs into Mendenhall Lake from the 1,200-square-mile Juneau ice field. It’s gradually retreating – 2.5 miles since the 1750s. Recently, tree stumps up to 2,350 years old emerged from the retreating ice.

Mendenhall Glacier

Nugget Falls thunders 377 feet down the mountainside into the lake in an explosive spray of white rage. Nearby Glacier Gardens, a magnificent botanical reserve on Thunder Mountain adjoining a section of Tongass National Park, affords superb panoramas over the Gastineau Channel, Juneau’s airport runway, and the surrounding mountain wall of glaciers and massive tortured crags.

More Mendenhall Glacier

Nugget Falls

To the north, beyond the end of Alaska’s Inside Passage, the Hubbard Glacier, named after the first president of the National Geographic Society, stretches 76 miles from its source 11,000 feet up near Mt. Walsh, with a shorter tributary flowing down from 18,000 feet on the Logan Range.

It reaches the sea at Disenchantment Bay in a six-mile-wide frozen bluish front dozens of feet high where it calves its icebergs.

Hubbard Glacier

Talk about disenchantment - we’re enveloped in impenetrable fog thicker than a London pea-souper and our cruise ship is blaring its foghorn every few minutes. Thank Gawd for radar. At this rate, we’d be reprising the Titanic instead of just admiring the supposedly brilliant blue-hued full frontal.

Miraculously, the fog dissipates, the remaining mists evaporate, and we’re presented with magnificent views in brilliant sunshine under a cloudless blue sky. The Hubbard is one of the world’s few glaciers that is still advancing, in contrast to the retreating ice fields of this age of global warming.

It takes about 400 years for ice to pass from its source to the sea, so the front we’re now looking at dates from when I began kindergarten.

The glacier routinely calves icebergs the size of ten-storey buildings. As most of the ice is below water, the new calves can zoom up melodramatically, so ships must keep their distance if they really don’t want to reprise the Titanic.

The views of the glacier’s wrinkled and ridged face are splendiferous, the surrounding ice-capped Matterhorns on one craggy side are spectacular, and the gentler spruce-clad slopes beneath equally snowy peaks on the other are edenic. Disenchantment Bay has become Enchantment Bay.

Finally Greenland. Flying in from Denmark, you’ll see mountain ranges reaching 10,000 feet and if the sky is clear, the sun bathes the peaks, razor ridges and pinnacles in a dramatically theatrical light as they soar out of the ice cap and the fields of snow as far as the eye can see, blinding white, casting enormous jagged shadows of rock cathedrals, castles and fortresses on the snow fields behind them.

Over Greenland

Then they cease, and in the centre of the world’s largest island there’s just the endless flat vastness of the 660,000-square-mile ice cap, nearly two miles thick at its deepest, ready to hike the world’s sea level by 24 feet if global warming melts it totally.

From Kangerlussuaq on the west coast, Greenland’s longest road at 25 miles ends smack up against the famous ice cap. A deep cleft shows a massive greenish-greyish wall of ice soaring several dozen feet upwards. A snow-carpetted track takes you right atop the massive ice cube, a frozen ocean with towering glaciated waves and plunging troughs. Glistening semi-translucent ice blocks emerge through the snowy covering.

Glaciers and ice caps

If you want to come face to face with a live, breathing, calving glacier, take the plane to Ilulissat, a little town on Disko Bay some 220 miles north of the Arctic Circle.

Walk up the hill behind town past hundreds of yelping, howling, raring husky dogs, jumping at their chains in the snow-covered fields – remember, they may look adorable, but don’t approach to pet unless you’re offering your arm for lunch – and you’ll come to a boardwalk that leads after a couple of kilometres to the famed UNESCO World Heritage Site ice fjord.

Ilulissat glaciers and ice fjord

This is the most productive glacier in the northern hemisphere, calving enormous icebergs at a far greater rate than any of its northern cousins. The scenery is superb; the craggy cleft of the ice fjord unfurls below and the blindingly white snow peaks and multi-fronted glacier tower up on the opposite side.

For a real close-up, take a little boat into Disko Bay and sail right up to the mouth of Ilulissat Ice Fjord. Some icebergs have a bluish hue near the water level. Those in the fjord’s mouth are ginormous, pinnacles and massive pointed pyramids soaring above us, extending for miles and miles.

Views from the fjord

We move out into Disko Bay. Here the icebergs are more manageable and we can really get down and dirty with them. The captain brings the prow smack up against the side of one and everybody’s standing there, touching the ice and taking selfies – and looking very stupid into the bargain.

There’s a stupendous crunch and a whole side of the iceberg collapses into the sea just a few feet from the port side. Had the captain stopped there we’d be filleted and frozen by now.

Götterdämmerung

[Upcoming blog next Sunday: The flowers of French Polynesia]

