Some Things You Probably Didn’t Know About California’s Pesticide Laws Until After You Violated Them - Part I: A Primer On Preemergent Pesticides

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This is the first installment of a multi-part investigation spotlighting the alleged recurring use of prohibited pesticides by the Roads Department of a rural California county, and that county government’s subsequent lack of openness and transparency to its citizens.

PART I: A PRIMER ON PREEMERGENT PESTICIDES

Preemergent Pesticides (Herbicides)

Chemicals designed to inhibit seed germination and subsequent lifecycle of broadleaf weeds (and some narrow leaf weeds) by suppressing a critical enzyme prior to emergence of sprouts from the soil, thus preventing the seeds from completing their invasive lifecycle.

An example of a broadleaf weed commonly targeted for seed suppression with preemergent pesticides is Puncturevine (Tribulus terrestris):

Puncturevine is a noxious, ground-hugging broadleaf weed commonly found encroaching upon, and exploiting, crumbling fog lines along the roadway rights-of-way of the rural California county that serves as the subject of this investigative series.

Puncturevine is generally accompanied by a variety of other highly-invasive noxious vegetation.

Scott Fischler - Photo April 29, 2017 - Functional Roadway Classification, Major Collector

Puncturevine has been reviled by generations of stranded motorists, and revered by legions of tow truck operators and tire repair shops.

The Investigative Focus

This investigative series offers neither indictment nor support for the Agrochemical-Industrial Complex upon which much of humanity now critically depends.

It recognizes that there are credible arguments for the selective and highly-controlled use of preemergent pesticides that were designed with specific weed suppression characteristics to control such broadleaf nuisances as Puncturevine, and that there are likewise compelling, credible reasons to prohibit the use of these pernicious chemicals.

The focus of this series is an exploration of what occurs when state laws and regulations created to protect persons, animals, and property are allegedly blatantly violated by a county government department’s ill-informed use of prohibited pesticides to expediently treat undesirable roadway rights-of-way vegetation without regard for risk or consequence, intended or otherwise.

The Incident

In April 2016, citizens of a rural California county observed what appeared to be multiple violations of the state’s preemergent pesticide laws and regulations having been committed by their county’s Roads Department.

The laws and regulations governing the use of preemergent pesticides are explicit and had been enacted to protect California’s wellheads and groundwater, so one of the citizens searched the California Environmental Protection Agency’s website and located the Department of Pesticide Regulation’s “Laws and Regulations” regarding the use of pesticides in proximity to wellheads.

California Code of Regulations (Title 3. Food and Agriculture) Section 6609 Wellhead Protection describes the conditions under which the application of preemergent herbicides is prohibited within 100 feet of wellheads.

Wellheads lacking protective berms preventing movement of surface runoff water from the perimeter of the wellhead to the wellhead are specifically addressed, as are wellheads with protective berms where the application of preemergent herbicides is prohibited between the berm and the wellhead.

cdpr.ca.gov/docs/legbills/calcode/030201.htm

That citizen never intended to be a whistleblower, however circumstances dictated they had a responsibility to their neighbors and fellow citizens to report this observation to the proper authorities.

Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license “If you see something, say something”

The Preliminary Investigation

A biologist employed by the county Agricultural Commissioner’s office was contacted.

After a brief telephone consultation, the biologist concluded that a preliminary investigation would be conducted and a site visit was scheduled.

Upon arrival, and with no bias favoring the county, the biologist affirmed that the reported observation had considerable merit based upon the presence of ample visual evidence that California Code of Regulations (Title 3. Food and Agriculture) Section 6609 Wellhead Protection and Section 6800 Groundwater Protection List had almost certainly been violated.

cdpr.ca.gov/docs/legbills/calcode/040101.htm

The county biologist noted their initial impressions, as well as photographically documenting the locale where the violations had allegedly been committed by the county Roads Department during its annual roadside weed spraying program.

In addition to the Roads Department allegedly spraying prohibited preemergent pesticides in restricted proximity to wellheads during its annual roadside weed spraying program in 2016, the citizens soon learned through subsequent public information requests that a wellhead one of them had relied upon for nearly all of their potable water for much of the last several years may have also been sprayed during most of these prior years with a variety of prohibited preemergent pesticides by the county Roads Department despite the strict California regulatory code — California Code of Regulations (Title 3. Food and Agriculture) Section 6609 Wellhead Protection — having been enacted more than a decade earlier in May 2004.

cdpr.ca.gov/docs/legbills/calcode/subchpte.htm

An August 2005 letter from the Chief Enforcement Branch of the California Department of Pesticide Regulation to California’s County Agricultural Commissioners provided clarification of the meaning of the term “preemergent herbicides” per California Code of Regulations (Title 3. Food and Agriculture) Section 6609 Wellhead Protection.

That correspondence from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation to all of California’s County Agricultural Commissioners reinforced the strict prohibition of the use of preemergent pesticides under specifically articulated conditions, and provided examples and guidance.

cdpr.ca.gov/docs/county/cacltrs/penfltrs/penf2005/2005024.htm

Citizen Discovery

The citizens were dismayed to discover that several wellheads in their community — the principal sources of potable water used for drinking, food preparation, personal hygiene, and care of livestock — had allegedly been violated repeatedly and systematically by the county Roads Department due to gross incompetence, extreme negligence, and dereliction of duty.

The alleged violations of the 100 foot restricted zones surrounding these wellheads by the county Roads Department was a direct byproduct of its highly-flawed pesticide procurement practices compounded by its routinely engaging in long-prohibited field practices.

California Code of Regulations (Title 3. Food and Agriculture) Section 6609 Wellhead Protection (May 2004) was allegedly violated when the county Roads Department sprayed mixtures containing multiple prohibited preemergent pesticides within 25 feet of protected wellheads in violation of California’s state-mandated 100 foot minimum requirement.

The citizens assert, without reservation, that this act of negligence allegedly committed by the Roads Department of their county government against persons, property, and animals constitutes a flagrant breach of the public trust and warrants further investigation and public scrutiny of all county government officials and county employees involved in the incident, and of those involved in the present-day coverup in its aftermath.

TO BE CONTINUED...