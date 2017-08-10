Someone Asked, "Where is Heaven?" She Smiled And Replied "Nepal."

As Osho said, “Meditation is nothing but an effort to look at the reality without the mind”. It is the only tool that can help people return to innocence by facilitating social transformation, enabling a society that is trusting, happy and content.

Meditation is finding your true self, your true purpose and you can find that all inside you. It’s about realizing that which you seek for has been inside you all along buried under stress, years of work and so many external factors. The peace you think is lost is right inside you, has always been inside you all along, waiting to be uncovered, discovered, flourished and fulfilled from within.

Finding Peace in the Himalayas

There are a few places in the world where this peace was never lost. The Himalayas of Nepal has long been known as the world’s Shangri-La, where the spiritual influence and connections have lasted over centuries, making it a meditation haven for people seeking peace, knowledge, and solace. Nepal, home to the highest peak on earth (Mount Everest), is comfortably nestled between two giants China and India like a beacon for all who seek an authentic, blessed, and naturally mystical place. People have looked up to the Himalayas for spiritual consolation for centuries. It is where gods are believed to go to meditate and replenish their spiritual heat.

Majestic beyond compare, Himalayas, the birthplace of meditation and yoga has a rich spiritual history. Countless and generations of rishis, monks, and sages have taken refuge in the Himalayas to meditate and unravel the mysteries within. Nepal, the birth place of Lord Buddha, is highly spiritually charged. When you meditate in a place that has been charged with the energy of prayers and meditations, you have the potential to receive and feel such energy. Such sacred places are perfect for enriching your life with a deep spiritual awakening, which always supports the inward investigation of life.

“The benefit of pilgrimage and meditation to holy places is not because of their rich history, but for the fact that divine blessing can be experienced when visiting them. Their very soil is impregnated with a higher consciousness”. –Swami Kriyananda

Azure blue sky, magnificent views of soaring crystal shiny peaks of the Himalayas, carpets of green dotted with vibrant colors of wild mountain flowers, panoramic views of rhododendrons spread across the stunning lush green forest, music of chirping birds, picturesque beauty and tranquil setting, fresh air from the Himalayas and an aura of divinity in the Himalayas attracts many highly revered people and spiritual seekers from around the world to Nepal. It is a perfect ambiance to experience mindfulness and rejuvenate our souls.

The Himalayas is a paradise on earth for meditation and Nepal is one of the best places to immerse yourself in meditation and have a direct connection with the divine power. You can unwind from the exasperating crowds of cities by gazing at the snow-crowned Himalayas peaks changing into hues of orange with the rising sun and watching clouds play hide and seek. It is a place on earth where you can converse with nature, understand the sound of silence and have an excellent connection with your mind, body, and soul. The unparalleled beauty and tranquility of Nepal will leave you mesmerized for your lifetime.

Photo source: WALLPAPERSCRAFT.COM

Spiritually-charged Kathmandu Valley

Nepal’s heartland Kathmandu Valley has high spiritual vibrations which are soul-elevating. It is a living mandala sitting in midst of Himalayan mountain range which has a tremendous spiritual legacy. The sacred valley of Kathmandu has spiritual power emanating from age-old sacred temples and holy sites.

It has the holy Pashupatinath temple that attracts pilgrims from all corners of the world, Buddhist monasteries where at dawn and dusk, the fragrance of incense sticks echoes with the soul calming holy chants of mantras and peaceful sounds of the bells. Kathmandu Valley drives its spiritual energy from its extraordinary vibrations of the high Himalayas where eons of wisdom and deep knowledge have been accumulated to show us the path to our inner Zen. The spiritual atmosphere in this religious sacred land is invigorating and combined with its beautiful culture and rich ancient meditation technique brings one close to the attainment of salvation (Moksha).

Nepal: The Perfect Country for Meditation

Meditation is the remedy for a universal problem and makes you physically fitter, emotionally calmer, mentally more alert and personally more stable. It can be freely practiced by anyone and it will prove beneficial to everyone.

Mediation packages can be short, about a week or longer based on the interest and need of the seeker.

There are many accommodations options to choose from. Nepal offers meditation centers, ashrams, camps or monasteries. Whatever Nepal meditation retreat you pick, it will always help you develop your inner peace, provide peace and solitude to your fatigued mind and body nourishing you on all level leaving a deep and everlasting impression upon your soul. You can experience profound serenity in mystical jungles of Nepal and the foothills of the Himalayas. You can also combine your meditation retreat with cultural tours visiting spiritual destinations amplifying your spiritual energy in groups with like-minded souls, which is truly magical. This will help you create bonds of friendships that will last a lifetime and help you receive your own unique insights and messages from within.

You can also enhance your spiritual journey with trekking experience walking among rugged mountains, learning from the friendly local Sherpa people. In addition, you can enjoy meditation at rafting area. Mediation is highly effective when they are done at the edge of a river or nearby the waterfalls from the hill where natural forces aid your spiritual awakening. Such a bliss! Many trekkers, spiritual seekers, travelers, people seeking mindfulness all around the world come to Nepal to enjoy practice amidst a majestic natural retreat in the lap of the Himalayas that helps them reach higher levels of spiritual connection and insight.

The beautiful Himalayas of Nepal invites everyone to experience its exquisite beauty and spiritual power to help you develop your capacity of mindfulness and assist you in searching the truth within you.

Options in the Himalayas

Now, it is your turn to follow this calling to enhance your physical and mental well-being by raising your concern from consciousness to super consciousness. It is now your turn to move away from distraction to the phase of absolute peace and happiness and follow the path of healing, spirituality and connecting with the inner realm of you.

Are you now ready to heed this call and join the incredible lifetime experience to the Himalayas of Nepal? The door to Nepal is open to all!

Nepal has many places where you can uncover further truths through meditation. Some centers for meditation in Nepal are given below:

Nepal Vipassana Center:

Courses are held for 10 days, twice a month. There are no charges for the teachings but a donation is welcome if the student is satisfied. City office: Kantipath, Kathmandu, Ph: 977-1-4250581. Budhanilkantha Vipassana Center, Kathmandu, Ph: 977-1-4371655. Email: ngc@stp.com.np , info@shringa.dhamma.orghttp://www.dhamma.org.np/

Kopan Monastery

Located in the north of Bouddha, the monastery offers courses for 7 or 10 days and month long courses. You can also visit for the day. They have highly qualified teachers who teach Mahayana Buddhism and have been teaching for many years. Contact: Ph: 977-1-4481268, kopan@ecomail.com.np, www.kopan-monastery.com (http://www.kopan-monastery.com/) .

Himalayan Buddhist Meditation Center

The center is located in Kamaladi Ganesthan, Kathmandu. There are courses in Healing Meditation, weekly introductory meditation classes, guided meditation and Mandala workshops. Contact: Ph: 977-1-4221875, hbmc@mos.com.np.

The Panditarama Meditation Center

Found in Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautama Buddha, Ph: 977-71-80118, panditarama@mos.com.np.

Osho Tapoban, Nagarjun hill, Kathmandu

There are monthly meditation camps for 3 to 7 days. It also offers daily meditations, Saturday meditation courses and three-day courses on every full moon. Contact: 977 1 4353762 tapoban@enet.com.np, www.oshotapoban.com (http://www.oshotapoban.com/) .

Gandenyiga Chozinn, Kaski, Pokhara.

It offers weekend introductory Tibetan Buddhist courses and retreats in Kaski district, Pokhara. The cost includes food and accommodation. Contact: +977-61-462923, +977-9846397646.

Mahayana Buddhist Himalayan Yogic Institute

Found in Balautar, Kathmandu,it offers regular evening meditations and weekly dharma teachings and a rotating schedule of daylong workshops and courses in Tibetan Buddhist meditation and related Tibetan arts. It has library and meditation room.

Kathmandu Buddhist Center

This center in Chetrapati, Kathmandu conducts preliminary talks in Buddhism, one-day course in Buddhism and two-day meditation workshops. It also performs five-day residential course in Patan and retreat at Nagarkot.