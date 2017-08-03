Someone Called me Fat and I Don’t Know Why That Has to Hurt

“I don’t want to become fat.”

“I feel fat.”

“She called me fat.”

“You’re not fat, you’re great!”

Somehow, this three letter word has taken on a meaning unto itself, something beyond a descriptor or adjective and instead a means of being hurtful or a state that people fear.

Recently, an article depicting a couple attending prom went viral as a social media user commented on the photo using what has been coined “fat shaming”;

The user commented on the weight of the young woman commenting that her “boyfriend loves her even though she is fat.” Others were quick to respond on the outrage, and the boyfriend in the twosome depicted in the photos commented, “You’re not fat, god made you just for me. You’re perfect.”

While other readers ooh-ed and ahh-ed at the level of romance, we read the article, closed the browser and had a number of questions.

We might be the first people you’ve heard of asking this, but what’s actually wrong with being fat? And what’s wrong with owning it?

People are often quick to answer the first question using their medical expertise guesses. “Well, fat is bad because people who are fat are at greater risk of heart disease and failure, diabetes, etc.” That would be fair, except, no.

Because research shows that weight is not the sole risk involved in these diseases, rather there is a correlation of genetics and socioeconomic status, not simply weight alone. (Bunnell, et al, 2010) Additionally, the word “fat” is malleable, it’s on a spectrum that cannot be equated with images conjured to obesity. In this day and age, fat can imply anyone above a size 6. Make that 4. No, make that 2. And to be beautiful is to not be fat, to be loveable is to not be fat. And sure, you can be deemed pretty “despite” your size, but that word despite seems to be an ever-present precursor.

Fat is a relative term perhaps used non-judgmentally at one point in time, that has now become the misnomer for all things bad.

Feeling sad? Well it’s probably easier to translate that sadness into your body image and instead say, “I feel fat.” Fat ain’t no feeling.

Want to hurl an insult? Feeling angry? Why not just call the other person fat? That’s easier than finding a way of expressing frustration, anger, or jealousy.

Somehow, this tiny word has taken on such a strong meaning. Shame. Laziness. Gluttony. Lack of Control. And yet, does it actually mean any of these things?

As two blonde women hover over a keyboard and write this piece, we think about being called just that, “blonde.” How friends and strangers alike make “dumb blonde jokes” at our expense, or as a way of playfully teasing. Maybe it can feel like a jab, or highlight a silly mistake made. But at the end of the day, I’ve never cried over being called blonde the way individuals cry over being called fat, or over the fear of becoming fat.

Colleen Baker and Temimah Zucker, authors

And yet, when does this begin? When a child calls another child fat, should this be considered bullying? Could they just be commenting on their body differences in the context of appreciating one another, loving one another, while also noticing that one has blue eyes and one has brown. One is slender and one is fat?

But, no. There is some undertone with this word that implies negativity. As eating disorder therapists we look to extract what fat actually means to people. Fear of rejection? Being misunderstood? Fear of failure? It seems that fatness is only accepted when an individual at a higher weight is working to “not be fat;” only then others can exhale and breathe easily because there is an effort to change. And that individual can sleep at night knowing that while they might be inherently “wrong” according to the world, they are at least working to make it all right.

In reality, what might happen if individuals accepted their weight – wherever that falls on the spectrum – without the connotation of what weight means? It seems like a lofty goal. It seems challenging. And the fearless individuals attempting to use “fat” as simply a description instead of a negative qualifier might just be villified by the very people they hope to liberate in the process. It may take some serious trailblazing, but is this a reason not to try? A reason not to create and continue the conversation?

Kelsey Miller and so many other activists, including therapists like ourselves and the Health at Every Size Movement are looking to take the derogatory nature out of the word “fat” and instead create relationships with our own bodies that include patience, understanding, and appreciation rather than a constant attempt at altering or changing oneself due to societal and self-imposed beliefs. Because this is not where true acceptance lies - in a certain body weight or in an attempt at avoiding fat. Rather, it is the mind and soul, in connection with the body at whatever size it may naturally settle, that holds this acceptance and inner peace.

So what would happen if fat no longer became this hushed word? What if it only meant a particular body shape and one that is beautiful and healthy and lovable, rather than an insult or a punishment? It starts now. It comes with the responsibility to continue the conversation about how and why our bodies have become the scapegoat for everything. It starts with our understanding of our relationships to ourselves and our relationships to this concept of fat/skinny. It starts with the responsibility to continue the conversation about how and why our bodies have become the scapegoat for everything. Because that does not translate to failure/success, happy/unhappy. But it can when so many individuals are shamed or ignored due to their weight.

Brenda Godinez

It also starts with the understanding that weight is not a very interesting conversation topic. It has become the popular conversation starter (“You look SO great”) and people can spend hours talking about diet and exercise. But let’s remember that there is a balance between avoidance and shaming and obsessing. And eating disorders and disordered eating can lie in both these extremes.

As two recovered women who are now therapists, we recall and see the type of meaning “fat” takes on in every step of a person’s recovery, and want to encourage not only open dialogue, but a cognitive restructuring of why that young man didn’t need to tell his girlfriend she “isn’t fat” but that he could have instead just said “what does love have to do with weight?” or how about even more simply but ever so wildly just, “I love you.”

Because really, what do love or connection or success or failure or sadness or adventure or family TRULY ever have to do with weight? They don’t. So let’s stop allowing it to feel that way.