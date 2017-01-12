Someone Dares To Mash Up 'Conan The Barbarian' With A Neil Young Song

Who in the heck would think of spoofing the Neil Young song “Old Man” to accompany scenes from the 1982 Arnold Schwarzenegger film “Conan the Barbarian”?
Well, this guy:
Nat Kramer’s YouTube description calls the work “the media alchemy no one was waiting for.”
Hey, Nat, at least it got you here.
H/T Laughing Squid
