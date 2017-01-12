COMEDY

Someone Dares To Mash Up 'Conan The Barbarian' With A Neil Young Song

"Conan, look at my life."

01/12/2017 01:45 pm ET
Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, The Huffington Post

Who in the heck would think of spoofing the Neil Young song “Old Man” to accompany scenes from the 1982 Arnold Schwarzenegger film “Conan the Barbarian”?

Well, this guy:

Nat Kramer’s YouTube description calls the work “the media alchemy no one was waiting for.”

Hey, Nat, at least it got you here.

H/T Laughing Squid

Also on HuffPost

More:

Arnold Schwarzenegger Neil Young Conan The Barbarian
Suggest a correction
Comments
Someone Dares To Mash Up 'Conan The Barbarian' With A Neil Young Song

CONVERSATIONS