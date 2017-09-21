COMEDY
09/21/2017 03:25 pm ET

Someone Is Dubbing Songs Over That Creepy Dancing Scene From ‘It’

Somehow songs like “Cotton-Eyed Joe” and “Hey Ya!” hilariously work.

By Elyse Wanshel

The film “It” is undeniably scary.

But it also had some surprisingly funny moments.

One Twitter account is taking the idea of finding the humor in horror with the appropriately named Pennywise Dances.

The account features random songs dubbed over a frightening scene from “It” in which Pennywise the clown (Bill Skarsgård) dances in an attempt to terrify one of the main characters, Beverly (Sophia Lillis).

Pennywise Dances has been busting out these sweet mashups since Sept. 12, just days after the hit horror film’s U.S. release on Sept. 8.

Check out the funniest below.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Elyse Wanshel Trends Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Twitter Horror Movies Memes It Pennywise
Someone Is Dubbing Songs Over That Creepy Dancing Scene From ‘It’

CONVERSATIONS