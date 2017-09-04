Someone on Facebook call me an “effing East Coast snotty, entitled brat” and I was so grateful he did…

I recently re-posted on Facebook a wonderful post about President Obama highlighting his intelligence, grace and exceptional treatment of women. Also in the post was a mention of the contrast to our current President “three-time married, serial adulterer and confessed predator; a man whose election and business dealings and relationships are riddled with controversy and malfeasance.”

One of the comments on the post started out like this “Kathy, your arrogant, self-righteous, holier-than-thou diatribe is exactly why Trump is president.” Then it went on to insult me some more. People were texting and messaging me “you should unfriend him, you need to respond!” I waited a bit to see how I really felt and truthfully, I felt nothing. Like the song in “a Chorus Line” I dug down deep to the bottom of my soul to see what I might find and I felt nothing!

Since Donald has been president he has pushed many of my buttons by his misogynistic behavior. Raised in a family of four boys, I know what it feels like to be a second-class citizen. The boys were and still are more important in the family dynamic. No matter how I tried to overachieve in life to prove my worth it did nothing to advance the cause. I believe I chose to come into this family in the sixties to clear out this energy or vibration that was living in my body for many lifetimes.

I realize from a mindful, spiritual perspective that Donald was sent here to throw a spotlight on patterns that we are carrying around that no longer serve us. It seems as though the earth is going through a transition of sorts. According to my spiritual sources we are being born into a new energy. The earth is raising up to a new dimension, a dimension of love. Birth can be hard, we are getting tossed around a bit and pushed to graduate to the next level of consciousness.

So how did this comment on my FB post help me? I have been working on clearing out the old energy of sexual molestation, misogyny and narcissistic men who have treated me badly in this lifetime. Mostly, by realizing that I am here to do this work at this time so I can vibrate higher, vibrate love. I have dug down deep to acknowledge this pattern in me and because Donald made it all too obvious I was able to really see the pattern and release it. In the past, like last week ha-ha, when I would get insulted by a man I would respond like a lioness, standing up for myself in righteous indignation. However, this time I did not feel like doing that, I really had no charge in my body at all. Unlike how I felt last week when Donald insulted Mika Brzezinski, which really made me mad, this time I really felt nothing!

These are some of the mindful techniques I used to clear out this old vibration

1) This is my favorite one and something I use with children all the time. I picture a wave coming over me and as the wave hits my body I feel whatever feeling are inside of me. And then like a wave washing over me, I let them flow out through my feet. I do this over and over again until the feeling subsides.

2) I acknowledge where the feeling resides in the body and breathe right into it. Is it in my solar plexus, my neck, my back? Then I take long deep breaths through my nose directly into that area and exhale often making a sound through my mouth.

3) I do some big breaths opening my arms wide-breathe in peace, then breathe out love to everyone on the earth. Then I practice breathing in peace and breathing out love to the person that has insulted me. And yes! I even breathe out love to the President.

4) And last, I focus on being in a state of gratitude. I start to be grateful for my dogs, the sunset and anything I can focus to raise my vibration. This really helps to neutralize the feelings that come up.