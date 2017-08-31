Something for Everyone at the VMA's

While watching the Video Music Awards (VMAs) I was just in awe of how Katie Perry can pull off just about anything. Even more noticeable is the fact that she is not afraid to try trendy cuts, edgy styles or an array of colors.

Sometimes when you can get past your first big change, you are more inclined to try new things. This is because, once you have been through it, it most likely won’t be as scary as you thought. Katie is a great example of this.

And let’s talk Miley Cyrus and her long retro 50’s look. Retro looks are always trendy and cool. Miley is the perfect one to do retro. She looked incredible and definitely made you feel like the look had made a comeback.

Demi Lavato made a swift change from her slicked back style at the Mayweather and McGregor fight the night prior. For the VMA’s, her hair was pulled back into a back pony tail that had a savvy runway look. This is a look that never goes out of style.

Pink was refreshing and memorizing to look at. Her style was as beautiful as ever. From a mohawk to a 40’s look, she showed that you can be creative at any length. She also has repeatedly illustrated that she can sport multiple styles that are blended with colors.

Many of us think that we could never pull off certain styles. However, you would be surprised what you could actually pull off if you just give it a try. It might not be the exact look that you have always envisioned, but remember; there are many different variations of that same style. Your stylist will be able to direct you on what best fits your features.

Mentioning wigs is a must for this year’s VMA’s. Their flair was definitely present as displayed by Katy Perry and Alessia Cara; who went from a Cleopatra look to a natural everyday style. So fun! This is a neat trick that wigs can provide for anyone. They offer a quick, fun, temporary change. They are also good to have around for those days that you just don’t have the energy to style your hair.