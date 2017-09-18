Something New for #HungerActionMonth, It's #GiveHealthy Time!

It’s September, Hunger Action Month, and the beginning of the Fall Food Drive Season. Food drives and food donations peak each year in October and November (over 50% of all annual drives/donations occur during this short time frame).

The #GiveHealthy Movement, launched this past May, is being powered by a wide variety of people and organizations that are working together to heighten public awareness that hunger is a health issue and to provide an easy way for people to donate the food most needed by those struggling with hunger - healthy food.

Feeding America, Share Our Strength, the Food Trust, WhyHunger, FoodTank, Ashley Koff Approved and Wholesome Wave are just some of the organizations working on solutions to increase healthy food access.

Tens of millions of people donate canned food to food drives every fall. This year, they can donate fresh fruits, vegetables and other healthy foods instead. Food that will have a more positive impact. In doing so, they will be joining a movement with a very specific and achievable goal - to ensure that when people donate food, they donate healthy food.

If you are planning a food drive this fall - for the holidays, in connection with World Food Day (October 16th) or for any other reason - make it a #GiveHealthy drive - you’ll raise more food and have an easier time doing it (and its free). Food banks, food pantries and other hunger relief organizations can register with the #GiveHealthy movement so they can receive healthy food donations at no cost. The movement is also looking for Ambassadors to help create more awareness that there’s a new way to fight hunger. And its busy adding partners focused on healthy food access, nutrition, health and a few other key areas.