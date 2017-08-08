Sometimes It’s What You Don’t Say That Will Help You Buy A Home

With the housing market nearly a decade removed from the onset of one of the worst recessions in American history, it’s safe to say the real estate industry has made up a lot of ground. Nearly every fundamental housing indicator is better off than it was in the doldrums of the Great Recession. Demand has returned in droves, the economy can support more house hunters, and equity has returned to many cities that once thought it lost forever. In fact, the biggest obstacle we face today is a distinct lack of inventory to meet consumer demand.

It’s worth noting, however, that today’s inventory levels are not alleviating excess competition, but rather magnifying it. Whether you realize it or not, buying a house isn’t as simple as it has been in the past. The amount of people vying for the average property is staggering, as it seems like no home can be sold without having to choose between at least several offers.

There is no doubt about it: today’s real estate landscape is as competitive as ever. Therefore, anything you can do to place the odds in your favor is encouraged, even if it’s as simple as choosing your words wisely. I maintain that the words that come out of your mouth when trying to buy a home are just as important as any other strategy you implement. In fact, it stands to reason that what you say can go a long way in helping your cause, or even hurting it, for that matter.

If you want to increase your chances of landing your dream home at a fair price, sometimes what you don’t say is just as important as what you do say. Here are three examples of things buyers should never say when trying to land a deal:

‘It’s nothing short of my dream home!’

Buying a home is not unlike playing poker. Sure, the two tasks take up real estate on completely different ends of the “activity” spectrum, but they share an inherent characteristic: each requires its participants to keep their excitement to a minimum. As a result, I encourage buyers to hide their excitement when possible. If for nothing else, a tell is just as damaging in poker as it is in real estate.

A tell, whether you are buying a home or getting ready to play a royal flush, is essentially a window into your train of thought — something I can assure you is better left a secret. At the poker table, a tell can ruin your chances of winning the pot. In attempting to buy a home, however, a tell can cost you a lot more than a small-stakes poker game. It’s entirely possible for buyer sentiment to influence the asking price on a respective property. There is no reason to think a seller won’t want more if they sense you are willing to pay it. At the very least, interested homebuyers are simply getting in their own way by expressing their unbridled passion for a subject property.

It’s no secret: there isn’t a seller out there that wouldn’t appreciate more money for their home. Whether they are selling to relocate or simply flipping a property, there isn’t a scenario I can imagine that sellers wouldn’t benefit from a higher price tag. That said, it’s only safe to assume the majority of sellers will try and sell for the highest amount possible. What’s more, the odds of them doing so increase exponentially if you profess your love for a property prematurely. It’s simple, really: sellers will increase the price of a property if they can see you are willing to pay more for it.

While exercising some excitement is inevitable — especially if you really do love the home — I maintain exhibiting a more reserved demeanor. Refrain from giving sellers a reason to test the waters of a higher asking price, and, instead, give them reason to question your intentions. If you are obviously interested, but uncertain in the eyes of sellers, it stands to reason they will work with you on a better price point; it’s all part of the negotiation game.

‘I can afford this much’

It’s certainly in your best interest to determine your own budget when buying a home. In fact, it’s absolutely essential that you figure out how much home you can afford before taking the leap. For it’s only once you know how much money you are working with that you can actually begin to formulate an acquisition strategy. It’s worth noting, however, that your budget shouldn’t be on display for everyone to see. Perhaps even more specifically, there is no reason a seller should know how much you are willing to spend on their home. All they should be concerned with is whether or not you can afford the property — nothing more, nothing less. That said, keep your financials strictly between you and your own Realtor.

“A prospective homebuyer should never address with a seller or seller's agent anything concerning their financing or ability to pay a full-price offer," says Maryjo Shockley, a Realtor with Keller Williams. “This hampers the ability to negotiate the fairest price for the property.”

In the event you are confronted with a budget inquiry, which is more likely to happen than not, avoid placing yourself in a corner by emphasizing the need of a fairly priced home over the amount in question.

When all is said and done, keeping your budget to yourself is a tried and true negotiation tactic. If the seller knows you can afford more, they will be more reluctant to budge on a price point. If your price point is ambiguous, however, they will need to be more calculated in their approach.

‘I’m only going to pay this much’

I want to make it abundantly clear: there is no reason buyers shouldn’t try to land a great deal on a subject property. Who wouldn’t want to land their dream home for a fraction of the original asking price? It’s worth noting, however, that there are two sides to every coin. For every buyer that wants a good deal, there is a seller that wants to make more money. And, for better or for worse, it’s typically in your best interest to meet the seller somewhere in the middle, as it’s your job to get them to want to sell to youT. Remember they are in no way obligated to choose you over the competition. That said, I strongly advise against coming out of the gate with an obviously insulting lowball offer.

While it may seem like the easiest way to negotiate a better price point on your behalf, it’s important to note that the best deals are those that benefit all the parties involved. It’s only in identifying a middle ground that both the buyer and the seller will commit to one of the largest transactions of their life. Consequently, a greedy attempt to short change the seller could do a lot more harm than good for your prospects of acquiring the property. For starters, you risk offending the seller; something that will stack the odds against you. Secondly, they may not take you as a serious buyer and ignore your offer altogether.

“Don't ask your agent to submit multiple lowball offers," says Naveed Shah, a Realtor with Keller Williams. “Take your agent's advice when it comes to pricing"— because it's never wise to insult the person whose home you're trying to buy and you don't want to appear as a not-so-serious buyer. Please, don't insult the seller.