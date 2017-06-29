Song Premiere: “Siren” – The Movement

The Movement will release their new song “Siren,” tomorrow, June 30. “Siren” features Stick Figure, and the song encourages people to expand their perspectives, focusing on the big picture rather than on all the pessimism floating around.

Founded in South Carolina, The Movement later re-located to Pennsylvania. Since coming together, the band has dropped six albums, garnering critical acclaim as well as legions of fans. Stylistically, The Movement fuses together elements of reggae, rock and hip hop, along with the utilization of two-part harmonies and backing vocals. The amalgamation of rock/hip hop influences with reggae imbues the band’s music with a distinctive sound characterized by heart.

The Movement comprises the following members: Josh Swain, on guitar, lead vocals and backing vocals; Ross Bogan, on keyboards; Gary Jackson sits in the pocket; and Jay Schmidt plays bass guitar. The band is rocket tight, but relaxed, which gives their music an air of vitality and charisma.

“Siren” opens with a Styx-like keyboard intro, followed by a strong shuffle groove as Schmidt and Jackson lay it down. Once the groove is established, the keyboards enter and drive the melody, which is catchy and satisfying. The guitars are laid-back and subdued, as the vocals take precedence. However, there are some excellent guitar accents that provide a field of suppressed energy to the melody. About half way through the tune, Swain puts down some excellent licks on the guitar solo, which is cogent but not overblown. In other words, the solo is controlled but exhibits subliminal flashes that really make the song bright.

Good stuff!

The vocals on “Siren” go beyond excellent and enter the realm of magnificent, because of phrasing, backing vocals, rhythm and rhyming. Sporadic vocal accents add sonic highlights and resonance. These bravura vocal effects complement the melody and the feel of the tune. The song’s lyrics exhort listeners to focus on the crucial social and cultural factor of togetherness, rather than becoming theorizing, contentious dilettantes.

Put it this way: the vocals on “Siren” are ooh la la!

“Siren” really has it going on, as does The Movement. Of the many reggae tunes I have reviewed this year, “Siren” is far and away the best. “Siren” boasts vocal pyrotechnics, a contagious melody and a groove that makes you want to bob your head in cadence. This song should top the reggae charts and has enough hip hop flavor to it to crossover and top the pop charts. “Siren” is a dazzling song!

Find out more about The Movement here.