Songs in the Key of Trump; A-Sides Returns to Garcia's

At the end of his latest nonsensical rant of a press conference or rally or whatever you want to call it, Donald Trump once again had The Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” pumping from the speakers. The Stones have told the president to stop playing their songs at public events for over a year now, but just like everything else, Stillwell (that’s A League of Their Own reference) does whatever he wants. But, maybe he should get himself a new soundtrack. Since the world is more upside down than the world in which Eleven lives in (that’s a Stranger Things reference a year late), here’s some suggested songs El Presidente can - to use a wrestling term - enter and exit the ring to. God save us all.

Denis Leary - “A**hole”

Ludacris - “Move, Bitch”

Henry Rollins - “Liar”

Bob Dylan - “Masters of War”

Kanye West - “Can’t Tell Me Nothing”

Genesis - “Land of Confusion”

Right Said Fred - “I’m Too Sexy”

Cheap Trick - “I Want You to Want Me”

Peaches - “Lovert*ts”

Robin Thicke - “Blurred Lines”

REM - “It’s the End of the World as We Know It...”

U2 - “The Fly”

Paula Abdul - “Cold-Hearted Snake”

Gnarls Barkley - “Crazy”

Miranda Lambert - “White Liar”

Got one? Share it!

