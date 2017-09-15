Sony Announces First Camcorders with Phase-Detection AF

Sony has just announced three new camcorders, the PXW-Z90, HXR-NX80, and FDR-AX700 all containing phase detection autofocus systems and 4k video. While the names could certainly use some simplification, the features of these new cameras leave very little out.

The 1” stacked image sensor (which we have seen Sony use before) offers amazing image quality and performance. With the new hybrid phase detection AF using 273 points covering 84% of the image area, we should see better predictive autofocus and quicker tracking of fast moving objects. Other notable features include 4k recording up to 30fps, 1080p HD at 120fps, slow motion up to 960fps using smaller frame rates, and log recording. All cameras feature a 12x zoom starting at 29mm and reduced image distortion or rolling shutter. The top end Z90 also features broadcast specific production features such as 4:2:2 10 bit when recording in HD and 3G SKI compatibility.