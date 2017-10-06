Sonya's House, Inc.

She had difficulty accepting her diagnosis and compliance with her daunting medication regimen. After 11 years of fighting, Sonya loss her battle from complications related to AIDS in 2003...

In an effort to continue her sister’s fight, Nefrintina “Nicky” Hawkins founded Sonya’s House, a nonprofit, public charity organization in 2015.

“No one should endure this battle alone and we are here to help.”

www.sonyashouseinc.org

Resulting from challenges experienced while caring for Sonya, Nicky observed first hand the need for additional services and support for those infected with and affected by HIV/AIDS in the Dallas, TX community. Opening for the first time in July of 2017, Sonya’s House specializes in the care and development of people affected by the HIV virus and AIDS. Tenants agree to participate in a 6 month transitional program, providing them with the tools and resources necessary to manage their diagnosis while preparing them to live productive lives.

www.sonyashouseinc.org

“We recognize the emotional, spiritual, physical, occupational, financial, and social battles that individuals living with and affected by HIV/AIDS often endure. “

Sonya’s House residents enjoy all the comforts of home, including hot meals prepared daily by Nicky’s mother, and certified food preparation personnel, Mary Thompson. By providing a safe haven for those affected, while promoting healthy lifestyles and compliance to medications, Sonya’s House ultimately strives to reduce the rates of co-infection, serve as a referral system for dual diagnosis, and improve the overall quality of life for those living with HIV/AIDS.

www.sonyashouseinc.org

With the help of the community, and Dr. Marcus King of Disciple Community Church, Desoto, TX. The vision of Sonya’s House is quickly becoming a welcomed reality.

www.sonyashouseinc.org

To learn more about Sonya’s House, visit Sonya’s House at:

www.sonyashouseinc.org and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ SonyasHouse