I just had me one of “those weeks” and by saying that you know exactly what I mean.

First I fell. Not in love, (for a change).

No, I fell while hanging a picture. When I turned to reach for the hammer, I forgot about the sinister floor pillow minefields that were planted along the floor of in my living room and I went flying, headfirst, like a suicidal Japanese World War Two bomber pilot heading for the deck of a destroyer, crash landing on the poster, my splayed flat body parts and my foolish pride.

For the next few days I moved like a spine damaged ventriloquist dummy.

Still feeling black and B.B. King blue, I next experienced what could be classified as a professional holy shit disappointment moment and although it is self-reparable and at worst a temporary condition, it still felt like someone whom I trusted with my life, made me stumble and fall. Hard. Again.

Then, just this past Saturday, I found out that a dear college friend of mine died. Finding out about that was like being sent into permanent Twilight Zone exile where all reality ceases to exist and all logic melts like candle wax in a closed window apartment during a heat wave.

I did not know even know that Dorothy was sick. Cancer victims often become perverse, accelerated disappearing magic tricks, who way too quickly fade away like any one of the trillions of stars which twinkle like fine cut Elizabeth Taylor sized full of hope diamonds along the massive black velvet carpet of the heavens until they reach the zenith moment of their limited, just like ours, illuminated life and are pulverized into memory free, infinite space dust. Just like us.

So much for being the absolutely dependable, guaranteed source of wishing. By the time we see the light of a star it is possible that it has in fact been long gone. Like the one that got away or the Good Humor Almond Bar that we can still remember licking like cats from the al fresco curbside restaurants of our youth.

Next, I fell again. Literally.

I was with my buddy Sheryl and en route into the Batcave that she calls her garage (I thought I saw Robin and Alfred---but they turned out to be her bearded collies Rooney and Raffy).

I reached out blindly to swat at the open sesame garage door opener, missed the steps one and two by about seventeen miles, and down I went.

Again.

I spent the next day or so feeling like a Sheriff Woody of Toy Story fame, if someone just threw Woody off the top of the Chrysler building.

Finally, I went to the dentist yesterday and found that for the first time in my life, I needed either a root canal or a titanium implant. About to be screwed again.

Literally.

I opted for the implant because it is a far more dependable solution, statistically and my younger son Jake had one years ago. So I “got it.”

Still, I’m scared.

The uncontainable baby David is shivering, like he spent way too many hours in the pool, assaulting me with questions like, “Is it going to hurt? Is the dentist going to be mean? Do I have to?

I have more little child concerns than the entire Vienna Boys Choir, if the Vienna Boys Choir was suddenly overwhelmed by stage fright and outsized paranoia.

Plus, to add one more log onto the fire, I’m still stinging from the end of a recent, years old relationship where the theme of the finale that was ultimately played out was one of deep disappointment. I’m writer but this is not the story or the prescription that I wrote.

This the kind of end that anyone on Game of Thrones, especially those who were invited to the Red Wedding, has had to deal with.

And both Barbara Cook and Glen Campbell died (though the Wichita Lineman will always and forever be on the line).

At this point I feel like I’m in one of those TV commercials where the normally competent, grown up worker bees and soccer mom parents suddenly morph into needy, clueless children.

Plus I’m a man and us guys still come with the job description of “must act both stoically and heroically as anyone in say, Star Wars.”

We are all stuck being Man Solo.

I think, especially when our patterns and most sacred rituals are capsized we alleged adults find ourselves trapped in claustrophobic panic rooms that we cannot escape and what we really. deep down inside want is for mom or dad to just come back once and for all and rescue us.

That is why those commercials hit home with us.

They literally hit us with home.

How great would it be for me to be enveloped in the kitchen toasty warm skin of my mom’s arms as she stroked my hair, hummed a Mary Poppins song like Feed The Birds (Tuppence A Bag) until I felt like everything was going to be okay, and I could run outside and go fly a kite.

The coda in her remedy bag for children was the sound of her shushing me, which always lulled me like the tumbling acrobat waves of a most friendly and inviting Atlantic Ocean circus.

Or my dad would do far more with far less.

Being a perennially tired, beaten down, but deeply kind and nurturing bear, who would cascade back in slow motion and collapse into a protracted wintered state of hibernation as often as possible, landing deeply into the friendly, splayed paws of his Winnie the Pooh-like rumbled den chair (which had on permanent display the in-cushion indentation of his frequent flyer head) from the upper regions of his head, just below the land of the furrowed brow, an exhausted, near deathbed-like, but emphatic and most charitable wordless wink would would travel across the desert and would airdrop a sky full of invisible UNICEF-sized supply packages which would parachute directly into the heart of my portable darkness which in a matter of seconds would light up my world with so much love and incalculable warmth that I simply could not see or feel anything else.

In that flickering second of eyelid Morse code, he said to me: “I love you. I have faith in you. You are going to be fine. No go away.”

And here I am, all these many years later, a middle aged man who is still, secretly dressed in Osh-Gosh overalls and PF Flyers (smelling no doubt like Vitalis) wishing that the bad man would go away.

It’s bad enough that I still, thanks to Mr. Hitchcock, armed with a frying skillet or a can of Lysol Wipes, peek behind the shower curtains to make sure no one is hiding in Mothered up clothes ready to strike me down with a Psycho knife.

And like my crazy paranoid mother, I still check all my locks seven times and use the same alarm system that they use at Fort Knox and most maximum security prisons (which is where I spent most of childhood).

While my folks wanted to protect me, especially when they were not around, like now (they have both passed, constellation style) what I inherited was a bucket brigade of irrational fears that just keep on coming Fantasia style, even though the fire has never, ever gone out.

To the world I’m this writer guy. Funny. Able. Successful.

But to anyone who has seen me in my underpants can attest: most of the time I am just a sheep in sheep’s clothing. Just without pants at times. Most of the time.

So I am encouraging feedback on this piece as my extraction is scheduled a mere 72 hours away and at the moment I feel like any one of King Henry VIII’s wives waiting for their own version of extraction from the dim light of their tower cells.

You don’t have to do much.

You can even lie and tell me that it was an enjoyable experience, which you would give five stars to on Yelp.

The truth is, at the moment I simply do not feel like a very good, accomplished grown up.

Send your shushes and gentle renditions to Feed The Bird to me whichever way suits you most.

It won’t take much.