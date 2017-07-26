South Africa Holds School and Campus Safety Summit To Develop National Campus Safety Framework

Earlier this month I had the honor of delivering the keynote address, and serving as a facilitator at South Africa’s inaugural School and Campus Safety Summit which ran from July 10-14 at the University of the Western Cape. The event, organized by the Ministry of Police, along with the Department of Basic Education and the Department of Higher Education and Training, brought together a diverse group of stakeholders to provide input and help develop a national framework for campus safety. This is among the most ambitious efforts of its kind ever undertaken anywhere in the world.

S. Daniel Carter, President of Safety Advisors for Educational Campuses, LLC, delivers a keynote address on the Jeanne Clery Act, Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

“We want to make sure that there is a situation of order and that then gives rise to a climate where there can be learning and teaching and research on campus and the purpose is to ensure that students in particular feel safe, managers feel protected and the environment of teaching and learning exist,” Stephen Ngobeni of South African Student Support Services, one of the event’s key organizers, told The Daily Vox. He also called for a “partnership against crime.”

The Summit was organized following security issues with responses to the Fees Must Fall student protests in 2016, high profile crimes against students, including the murder of medical student Lwando Mantshontsho, and incidents of gender based violence. Participants included students, university officials, Campus Protection Services (CPS), and security industry professionals. Key issues discussed included the in-sourcing or out-sourcing of campus security personnel, the level of training of security personnel serving on campus, coordination with the South African Police Service especially about student protests, gender based violence, and student housing.

“Learners, students, educators, school management, parents and the community should play an active role to ensure that children and the youth acquire learning in a non-violent, safe and peaceful environment,” Bongani Mkongi, Deputy Minister of Police told the Student Times.

Among other things, I spoke about how the Jeanne Clery Act has played a significant role in creating an informed dialogue about campus safety in the United States of America by providing campus communities with campus crime statistics and security policy disclosures. The theme of my keynote was making campus safety “a shared responsibility”. While many of the delegates told me they knew of crimes occurring on their campuses, they also said there weren’t official disclosures. This type of formal disclosure, allowing campus communities to understand the full nature and scope of the challenge, is the first step in developing solutions.