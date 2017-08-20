South Korea and US to Begin Joint Military Exercise

Naturally, most attention of the media, the public and elected officials have focused on the post Charlottesville controversy. Not much attention has been paid to a major military event that is about to occur. For 10 days, 17,000 US troops will join South Korea armed forces in a joint military exercise right on North Korea’s doorstep. North Korea has objected strongly. North Korea labels these exercises as “reckless behavior driving the situation into the uncontrollable phase of a nuclear war.”

Significantly, one of China’s state run newspapers has condemned this exercise, “ The drill will definitely provoke Pyongyang more and Pyongyang is expected to make a more radical response....if South Korea really wants no war on the Korean Peninsula, it should try to stop this military exercise.”

The last time a military exercise of this nature was held North Korea conducted a nuclear test.

President Trump’s warning that North Korea will be met with “ fire and fury like the world has never seen “ if it threatens the United States is about to be tested. North Korea will respond to these military exercises. Whether they do another nuclear test, fire an ICBM, or just use metaphoric language there is little doubt that they will threaten the United States in response to these exercises.

President Trump was looking to the Chinese for help in having a diplomatic solution. China appeared to be helping. It did not, as it has done for decades, stop the Security Council condemnation and sanctions. Additionally, it has specifically called on both parties to use less bellicose language and not take provocative actions. The danger in these exercises is not only in North Korea’s perception but also in the Chinese perception. These exercises are close to China, and China’s reaction will be just as the the United States would have if there was a Chinese military exercise 200 miles off of the United States shore.