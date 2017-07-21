South Ossetia: Russia’s Silent Occupation

On the eve of President Putin and President Trump’s first official meeting, Russia quietly moved its border hundreds of metres further into the region of South Ossetia, a small segment of land in the northeast of Georgia. A new border sign was illegally placed in the village of Bershueti, a recent move that saw Georgia lose additional territory to ongoing Russian occupation.

Georgia has condemned the action, with Georgian Minister Ketevan Tsikhelashvili, stating: ”We are doing our utmost to achieve the removal of all kinds of barriers, banners or barbed-wire-fences from the territory of Georgia”, which is currently creating very serious daily problems for locals. According to the Georgian Ministry of Defense, four major villages in South Ossetia have been partitioned by a “border”, dividing residents within these towns from one another, separating families and friends in the process and preventing citizens to go about their ordinary daily life as access to such areas is now heavily restricted. With farmers unable to access their own land to cultivate and sell their products, the effect on the local economy could be significant too.

Not only is this continued occupation illegal, with Russia’s encroachment on Georgia’s sovereign territory being a gross violation of international norms, as well as a huge violation of the fundamental rights of local residents, it also has the potential to severely undermine the security of Georgia — especially if Russia is to mimic its previous actions in the area. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, South Ossetia, broke away from the Soviet Union and became an independent state. In August 2008, Russia sent in around 9,000 troops and 350 tanks to the region, stating that it was protecting civilians in South Ossetia from attack by Georgian forces. However, Russian troops bombed the civilian Tbilisi airport and advanced ground troops to within a few miles of the capital city, with more than 2,000 people being killed and thousands made homeless during the occupation. Georgia, backed by the US and the EU, stated that the Russian operation was an obvious land-grab, with then-US Vice President Dick Cheney implying that Moscow’s intention was to seize the country in order to get control of its crucial oil pipelines: “Russia's actions have cast grave doubts on [its] intentions and on its reliability as an international partner”. The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline transfers 1 million barrels of oil a day from the Caspian sea, which contains the world's third-largest oil and gas reserves, running from the Sangachal terminal near Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, through Georgia, and to the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan. British Petroleum has stated that the major oil and gas fields and pipelines in the area will provide revenues of more than $150bn to Georgia between 2005 and 2024. Clearly, the potential benefits for Russia from control over Georgia would be significant. However, Georgia is currently favourably aligned with the EU and NATO, with the World Bank having continued to praise Georgia in terms of its reforms; holding its economic development up as a model for other developing nations to successfully assert their independence. As a result, the state of Georgia can be conceived as a significant threat to Putin and his interests.

Whilst there was an outcry over Russia's actions in Crimea in 2014, when the Russian army invaded Crimea resulting in Russia being expelled from the G8, the international community appears to have ignored the current plight of neighbouring Georgia. Putin’s discussion with President Trump at the G20 Summit focused on the relationship between the two world superpowers and allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US Presidential Election; nowhere in these meetings was the current creeping occupation in Georgia discussed. Whilst the international community currently remains silent on the issues, former US representative to NATO, Kurt Volker, has firmly called upon the West to stand up to Putin, stating: “I believe Russia would back away from any nuclear confrontation because it knows it would not survive. Russia is in a much weaker position but it has managed to play a weak hand very aggressively – because it has counted on the fact we are not going to respond in any assertive way”. Given that the G8 is grounded on the principle of states’ self-determination and sovereignty, will the international community recognise what is happening in Georgia and condemn the actions of Russia? Given the issue’s lack of Western media coverage and attention, it doesn't appear that the current situation in Georgia will be recognised by Western states any time soon, leaving room for the situation to escalate further. If allowed to continue unhindered, this next step of Russian expansionism could herald a power shift on a global level. Russia’s power within Eastern Europe has traditionally been unchecked however the actions of NATO forces in 2008 reduced this ability. The lack of action from those same states just 9 years later could show that this new wave of Russian imperialism is just beginning.