'South Park' Ridicules Tiki Torch-Waving White Nationalists In New Season Trailer

“South Park” is taking on white nationalists in its upcoming 21st season.

Protestors holding tiki torches and marching through the streets of the Comedy Central cartoon’s fictional town appear in a new trailer posted on YouTube Monday.

The clip, titled “White People Renovating Houses,” appears to reference August’s violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The first episode will see Randy coming to grips “with what it means to be white in today’s society.”

Earlier this year, show co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone reportedly said President Donald Trump would be too hard to parody in the new season. They’ve since clarified that statement and said that while they won’t focus on the commander in chief all of the time, he would feature in the occasional storyline.