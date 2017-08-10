Airline Rep's Note To A Passenger With Cancer Will Make You Tear Up

It’s just plane awesome when airline employees go above and beyond to make a passenger’s day.

Stacy Hurt from Bridgeville, Pennsylvania was separated from her luggage one day last month when she switched to an earlier flight home from Nashville to Pittsburgh.

Inside her suitcase were medication and special items like a rosary and lucky T-shirt that Hurt, who has colon cancer, planned to take to her chemotherapy appointment the next morning. She called Southwest.

“I had a lot of items in the suitcase that I needed and wanted for chemotherapy,” Hurt told CBS Pittsburgh. “One of them was medication. But many of them were personal items to me. I just started getting very emotional, and I started to cry.”

Hurt was on the line with Sarah Rowan, a Southwest customer service agent who’s been with the airline for just six months. Rowan promised she’d do all she could to track down the bag before Hurt’s 9 a.m. appointment the next day, though it was already late at night.

In the morning, Hurt awoke to find her suitcase on her doorstep, with a sweet note inside.

“Sorry for the delay getting your bag to you,” Rowan had written. “Myself + my Southwest family are thinking of you + wishing you all the best. Kick that cancer’s BUTT!”

Turns out the bag had arrived at Pittsburgh International Airport around 2 a.m., when airport couriers were already off for the night, according to ABC News. Knowing that Hurt’s bag had no other chance of reaching her before the chemo appointment, Rowan looked up Hurt’s address and drove it to Hurt’s home when she ended her shift.

“I looked up her address, and it was about 25 minutes from where I live,” Rowan told HuffPost. “Me getting the bag to her was more important than getting into bed half an hour earlier.”

Hurt wrote on Facebook that she cried when she read Rowan’s note.

“My father passed away from effects of chemo, so I know in that situation things aren’t easy,” Rowan said. “I know how much little things mean to people when things are already going so rough.”

Andy Benesh Hurt (left) and Rowan met for the first time this week at Pittsburgh Airport. "I clicked with Stacy instantly," Rowan told HuffPost of the pair's first phone call in late July. "She exudes positivity and is such a wonderful person."

Southwest applauded Rowan’s efforts.

“We are very proud of Sarah’s kind, compassionate actions that represent the best of Southwest Hospitality and the legendary customer service that our wonderful employees aim to deliver every day,” a company spokesman told HuffPost in a statement.