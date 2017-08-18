Southwest Chili (Vegan + Crohn's Friendly)

You will need:

2 28 oz. cans diced tomatoes

1 can corn

1 pack soy chorizo

1 large yellow onion

1 large bell pepper

3 cloves of garlic

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. chili powder

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

Directions:

1. In a large pot on medium heat add olive oil. Add chopped pepper and onion and sauté until soft.

2. Add all spices (except salt and pepper) and sauté for 2 minutes.

3. Add minced garlic and stir to combine.

4. Add one can of diced tomatoes and stir to lift spices from bottom. Cook for 2 minutes.