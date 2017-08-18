Southwest Chili (Vegan + Crohn's Friendly)

You will need:
- 2 28 oz. cans diced tomatoes
- 1 can corn
- 1 pack soy chorizo
- 1 large yellow onion
- 1 large bell pepper
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tbsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. cumin
- 1 tsp. oregano
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pepper
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
Directions:
1. In a large pot on medium heat add olive oil. Add chopped pepper and onion and sauté until soft.
2. Add all spices (except salt and pepper) and sauté for 2 minutes.
3. Add minced garlic and stir to combine.
4. Add one can of diced tomatoes and stir to lift spices from bottom. Cook for 2 minutes.
5. Add the rest of the ingredients, cover with lid, and cook for 30 minutes.
