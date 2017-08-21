Space Apps 2017: Mission Success

Today Blake Garcia of SecondMuse was following NASA’s live coverage of the Solar Eclipse but on Friday he was at Cape Canaveral for the launch of the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite-M (TDRS-M) alongside our partners at NASA and the global winners from Space Apps 2017. Blake shares these reflections from his journey.

The satellite launch was a perfectly fitting setting for our celebration of Space Apps 2017. This is the 6th edition of NASA’s data-driven hackathon, which SecondMuse has partnered on with NASA to produce every year since the program’s inception in 2012. The mission is the third and final in a series of next generation communication satellites put in place to develop, launch, and deliver science and human spaceflight data for use on Earth. The Space Apps hackers who made it to Florida put NASA’s publicly available data - data that we already have here on Earth - to good use to develop novel, data-driven solutions in response to NASA challenges.

Three of the six Space Apps global-winning teams were represented in Cape Canaveral. The three teams - each from a different continent - reflect the incredible global reach and diversity that the program inspires.

LemonPy of Space Apps Buenos Aires, the project awarded Best Use of Data, maps allergens produced by trees belonging to the genus Platanus so users can minimize pollen exposure.

NestFold, the People’s Choice, hailed from Limassol. The team developed fully-equipped shelters capable of being airdropped into a disaster area.

Space Apps Singapore’s Radaway took a user-centered approach to develop an app to help frequent flyers understand their risk of radiation exposure. Radaway took home the Galactic Impact award.

The TRDS-M launch closed out an unforgettable Space Apps 2017 with an exclamation point. Working with the ever expanding global Space Apps community, I’m inspired by the efforts of the 187 teams who came together to bring Space Apps to their cities and the 25,000+ participants from 69 countries who had the courage to spend their weekend building a project with their teams. TDRS-M reminds me that anything can be achieved with an idea, a clear vision for how to achieve that idea, and a team that believes in it.

Today, I was looking up to the sky once again - this time through solar eclipse glasses - and following NASA’s coverage of the solar eclipse online.