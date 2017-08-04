10 Space-Saving Items If You Have A Small Kitchen

Don’t underestimate the power of a small kitchen. (Let’s be honest; Less countertop space means less countertop to clean).
If you’re in a smaller kitchen, you’re probably underestimating its space-saving capabilities. And honestly, why wouldn’t you when the countertop is the width of your arm span. We hear you. Though, don’t be so quick to judge how your small kitchenette can work for you.
Whether it be hanging your pots from the ceiling, using a magnetic knife strip to free up counter space, or using a slim trash bin that fits perfectly between that awkward opening between the counter and the wall, the home decor industry is finally listening to those whose kitchen and bathroom are essentially the same thing.
Reinvent the way you use your kitchen with these 10 space-saving items and sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.
-
Lipper Bamboo Over the Sink/Stove Cutting Board
-
simplehuman Butterfly Step Trash Can
-
-
Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Bar
-
OXO 6-Piece Grater-Slicer
-
FreshGadgetz All in One Kitchen Kit
-
Whitmor Supreme Baker’s Rack
-
SNAP'N STRAIN™ by Kitchen Gizmo™
-
Track Rack Ceiling Pot Rack
-
Joseph Joseph Elevate Carousel Tool Set
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
CONVERSATIONS