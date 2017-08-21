"Spamalot" at Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Long after their popular television series and movies faded from television screens and cinemas, the “Pythons” continue to draw sold-out audiences with their hilarious musical, Spamalot. The show opened on Broadway in 2005 and is running somewhere at this very moment, including at Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, in a rousing production mounted by the very talented 3D Theatricals company.

photo by Jesse Ashton

Spamalot has something from everyone – from broad humor to high-brow parodies of Marxist economics. It embodies not only the traditions of British comedy, but also many strains of American musical comedy – poking fun at all of them. In “The Song That Goes Like This,” the show skewers all the formulaic show-stoppers that are the grist for the Broadway musical mill. And in “The Diva’s Lament,” the female lead complains “What happened to my part?”

photo by Jesse Ashton