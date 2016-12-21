Man Accused Of Smuggling Cocaine Worth $78,000 In Spandex Shorts

Not the white Christmas this traveler was hoping for.
Authorities in New Jersey recovered five pounds of cocaine hidden in pair of spandex shorts in a passenger’s luggage last week at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Rowald Thomas Tromp, of the Netherlands, was arrested on December 14 when officials discovered the “extra packages in his shorts” after he landed in Newark on a flight from Aruba.
Those extra packages — full of cocaine — were hiding in a pair of stretchy spandex short in Tromp’s backpack, according to the CBP. The drugs are worth about $78,000 at street value.
CBP officers turned Tromp over to the Port Authority Police Department for state prosecution.
