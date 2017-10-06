Spartan’s Ripping A Million People Off Couches Worldwide; You May Be Next

Cody Moat from this past weekend at the 2017 Reebok Spartan Race World Championship, where he was the winner in the men’s category.

For Joe De Sena, obstacles are, well, no obstacle.

After a successful two-decade career in banking, De Sena looking for new worlds to conquer that would fulfill him in mind, body and soul and moved his family to Vermont to explore health-focused initiatives in the pure country air.

"I've done marathons and Ironmans," he says, "but they're expensive and boring.”

"I thought why not create events that would be hard, real, and fun?"

With that, the idea behind Spartan Race was born.

"I call it a 17-year-old startup," De Sena laughs. "At first, I thought it would be just like Field of Dreams--if we offered the races, they would come.

"People didn't come, and I lost a ton of money. But I stuck with it, shortening the distance of the races for broader appeal along the way. I launched what is now Spartan in 2010 and signups came in droves.”

Today, Spartan is the biggest brand name on the planet for heavy-duty obstacle racing, and a leader in building the sport’s legitimacy.

"Our half marathons take as long to run as a regular marathon," De Sena says, "because of all the obstacles. You're climbing walls. You're going under barbed wire. But it's not a made for TV thing--you're competing against yourself."

Spartan events now challenge athletes across the globe, with more than one million participants across 200 races in more than 30 countries in 2017 alone.

Spartan just hosted its third annual World Championships in Lake Tahoe, CA and continues its 2017 season with upcoming races even inside U.S. stadiums and ballparks, including Boston’s Fenway Park and AT&T Park in San Francisco.

"Wherever we went," De Sena says, "Spain, Japan, you name it, we got all kinds of resistance. People would say, 'Nobody wants to do that kind of race here.’

“But every time we opened up a country, everybody went crazy. Our races sell out worldwide."

Spartan’s footprint continues to grow as De Sena leads his team in his mission to help people across the world lead healthier lifestyles.

You can find upcoming races in Pittsburgh, Atlanta, southern California, Dallas, Boston, and Lake Tahoe, not to mention Iceland, Germany and Japan.

“My wife wants to kill me," De Sena admits, "because I'm constantly uprooting her. We were in Singapore getting started there. Now we're in Vancouver. But it all works out."

Credibility, legitimacy and authenticity are important to De Sena and to the endurance athletes who compete in his races. Just last weekend at the World Championships,

Spartan introduced in-competition anti-doping measures that are the first steps towards meeting the most recognized global standards. This is another mark of progress towards really legitimizing obstacle course racing and eventually meeting World Anti-Doping Agency standards to make the sport of obstacle racing Olympic-ready.

Spartan also continues to innovate. It recently signed a new partnership with Facebook Live to stream races through the rest of this season, and produce a weekly workout session.

In December, competitors will travel to Reykjavik for the first Iceland Ultra World Championship, a 24-hour event in which competitors will repeatedly run a five-mile circuit replete with dozens of obstacles.

The goal is to complete as many circuits as possible within the 24 hours; the top male and female finishers each receive $6,000 for their trouble.

"My goal is to rip one million behinds off one million couches," De Sena says.

"It's all about health and fitness. You don't have to start with the Ultra Beast- we have sprint distance races, which give you a taste of obstacle racing.

"In my perfect world, we build a back door out of Bed, Bath, and Beyond, so that instead of just buying more pillows to make your couch more comfortable, you find yourself on an obstacle course, getting fit, and loving it."