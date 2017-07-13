Speak Your Mind, and Just See What Happens

Recently, I was going through something that was really driving me nuts.

Something came up in my life.

I've talked to somebody about something that was really uncomfortable.

I had no idea how they were going to react at all, so what did I do?

Well, I kind of got in my head a little bit. Yeah, that's right. Even I sometimes can get in my head. Because we’re all human. And we all have our shit.

See, when you're dating, and when you have new relationships, stuff comes up.

And you don't know how the new person is going to react to it. You have absolutely no idea.

You see, in your established relationships you know how somebody's going to take something. If they're going to take it well, if they're going to take it badly, or they're just not going to take it at all.

But when you're with somebody new, you don't know what they're going to say, how they're going to react, what they're going to feel, and it's risky as hell. It's like taking a huge leap of faith.

You know what's powerful about authentic conversation, or communication?

You've got one chance to be authentic.

You see, when it comes down to love and relationships, I only believe in authenticity.

Have I always believed in this? Sure, I love the phrases about it. I certainly try to be authentic, but at one time there were definitely secrets and things that I wasn't feeling, and there were definitely people I've been with that it wasn't easy to talk to about things with at all.

As a matter of fact, it was very difficult.

But I made a pact with myself at the beginning of this year... and the pact was this: I'm going to be 100% authentic no matter what happens, no matter what bothers me.

I'm going to have that conversation with people.

I'm going to take deep breaths, I'm going to have the conversation, I'm going to let it all out, and I'm not going to worry about the outcome at all.

I'm just going to have that conversation.

Friends, lovers, business associates, whoever it might be, I'm going to have those tough conversations because I’ve spent so much of my life having relationships were you couldn't have those conversations.

You see the key to love is being able to have authentic intimacy, authentic conversation, authentic truth.

The key to life - to everything, from business to love and relationships - is to be authentic 24/7.

Radical authenticity is what I call it.

You really have no choice but to do that. Why? Because otherwise, you're just selling somebody. You’re selling a new person a bill of goods. And guess what? That isn't exactly the exact bill of goods that they think is the bill of goods.

And if you can't have an authentic conversation with somebody and speak your truth without them judging you, then you're not in a great relationship to begin with.

As a matter of fact, you're in a pretty shitty love relationship. You're in a pretty shitty friendship, if you ask me. So I had a tough conversation with somebody and the result was unreal.

You see, folks, life is about living your truth.

If you're not living your truth, you're living relationships that are not going to serve you. You're just going to continue to make the same relationship mistakes over and over again, just with different people every time.

Having this conversation with this person made that day that the conversation happened one of the best days I've had in a long time because it seemed like a weight was taken off my head.

And guess what happened next?

A couple other people called me that day and I was radically authentic with them, as well. It's contagious, and it's really the only relationship that anyone can have.

Radical authenticity. Real communications every single day.

Otherwise, you're not going to have a love relationship at all, you're going to be settling for another mediocre relationship. And let me tell you something... you've had enough of those, haven't you already?