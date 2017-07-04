Speaking Balance With Business Therapist Tyra S. Gardner

Thank-you Tyra for being here today to answer our questions and share your knowledge. You are a PsychoTherapist & Business Therapist who trains entrepreneurs & their families to adapt to change. I have to say, this is so, so needed.

As a female founder who moved from a corporate career into starting a business and working from home, I know first hand, the lifestyle change is huge.

You focus on a lot of different areas & one of those is work life balance. When people hear this term, I feel it has been so overused in both the corporate and small business space, that no-one really hears it anymore, can you describe for us, what does work life balance mean to you?

Work life balance means to me, being able to separate my business from my personal time by organizing a detailed daily schedule which includes turning off the cell phone and computer at a certain time in the evening, to focus on exercising, meditation and hanging out with my friends and loved ones.

What aspect of work life balance changes for someone running a small business, compared with a corporate career?

When owning a small business it can be difficult to take time off due to business demands and the effect it has on the business should the business owner need to close the business for time off. Even just a small change such as changing the business hours of a small business can have a large knock on effect.

When someone is in a corporate position, it may be difficult due to the demands of the job, however this position comes with paid vacation time that this individual is able to utilize for means of taking time for your self.

What do you have in place in your working week to ensure you maintain work life balance?

I make sure that I schedule in daily family time from 5pm-6pm, meditation time from 10pm-11pm; weekly Sunday Church 11-2pm.

I also have bi-weekly manicures and pedicures, and monthly outings with friends on either Friday evening or Saturday.

Imagine someone who is working from home with children, their partner goes to work every day. They are running a small business but their partner doesn’t really treat that business in the same way because they don’t go to a regular office. Because of this they are also lumbered with all of the house work, all of the child care and everything else that needs doing on top of running their business. How might this person approach a conversation with their partner about getting support?

The business person who operates business from home may approach a conversation with their partner about getting support by discussing with their partner what their daily duties entail, while presenting them with two written schedules.

One that contains exactly what they do daily and a second which shows what duties this individual needs help with and asking their partner if there is a way to incorporate some of the duties and presenting ideas that they both can find ways to help one another so that both of them are not overwhelmed.

Finally can you tell readers, how did you get into business therapy? Was there a defining moment where you decided this is the area of therapy you wanted to focus on? If so, can you tell us about that.

Mental health and wellness within business is an area that is overlooked.

I decided to get into Business Therapy based on my years of experience as a Therapist and Nationally Certified Anger Management Specialist, I realized that there was a number of situations that need to be addressed in business and in personal relationships and both require communication which there is a lack of in both areas because many people tend to have trouble verbalizing their concerns.

Another reason I began to practice this was when in business, we as business owners evaluate our businesses but do not evaluate ourselves when making changes and this is needed in all aspects of business.

The final reason is about taking business home, whether you are in corporate america or a small business owner we are humans, and when a situation bothers us we tend to take it home and our loved ones can receive the negative outcomes from a work /business related situation.

Thank-you so much for your time Tyra. Where can readers get hold of you if they need support maintaining work life balance, or if they just want to find out more about what you do?