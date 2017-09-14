Have you ever watched a promotional video for something or attended a webinar and thought, wow, that sounds great! I'm sure I'm going to need that in my business sometime soon. It will save so much time/money/hassle etc. So you buy the product, sign up for the trial period or register for the course, but then never actually get around to using it. Then weeks, months or maybe even years later, you cancel that subscription payment or find the original email with the login information and remember, oh yeah! I spent money on that. I really should go use it, but I'm too busy to think about that right now. Yeah, I think we all have.

There are so many different products, services, apps, tools, and websites to help entrepreneurs start and run businesses online now that it can sometimes feel like a Herculean task just to research them all enough to make an educated guess at what you actually need right now. In the fast paced world of online business, what you don't know can actually stop you in your tracks and put you into analysis paralysis.

I recently had the chance to speak with serial entrepreneur Jen Groover about this problem of new entrepreneurs not always even knowing what they don't know. Another issue is that the companies who have the services that could help don’t always know how to communicate clearly with the early stage entrepreneur they want to reach. Speaking corporate speak to bootstrappers can turn them off faster than rain on a BBQ.

"The people at these companies are in corporate and don't necessarily know how to talk to entrepreneurs in their own language about the things they are struggling with," Jen said. And this is the inspiration behind the new Jumpstart Connect Pop-up Store she is creating in New York’s Soho district in October.

Jen describes the Pop-up Store as speed dating for entrepreneurs. When they walk into the store they are met by a mentor who collects information about them and their business. The mentor then guides them through the experiences of meeting with companies like Click Funnels, UPS, Ontraport and others to find out if their business is at the stage where these products are right for them. The experts will listen to what the entrepreneurs are struggling with in their business and offer their solutions.

The entire experience is free for the entrepreneurs, though they can hire both the mentors if they wish as well as become customers for any of the companies whose products or services are best suited to meet their needs. The companies involved happily pay to be part of the Pop-up Store because all of the prospects coming in are eager to be there and will be steered to the best products and services for them by the mentors. The mentors get to engage directly with the entrepreneurs who might see them and their advice as invaluable and want to hire them, so it really is a win all the way around for everyone involved.