"Spend your time, energy and yes, money, on people"-- An Interview with 'Twilight of the Money Gods' Author John Rapley

On the back cover of the new fast-selling book ‘Twilight of the Money Gods: Economics as a Religion and How It All Went Wrong’, right behind author John Rapley’s impressive bio, is featured a haunting quote:

“Imagine one day you went to a cash machine and found your money was gone. You rushed to your branch, where a teller said that overnight people had stopped believing in money, and it all vanished. Seem incredible? It happened, and it could happen again.”

Haunting particularly for a shopaholic like me, who relies on money and its equivalent every single day of her life. But also scary because we have all become so incredibly dependent on an economic system that is at best outdated and at its worst infiltrated by greed and politics, so much so it has become a kind of cult — a religion of materialism.

Typically, I get my inspiration from films, but I’ll admit that reading Rapley’s book kept me spellbound, and I awaited the right moment to read the next chapter, while I pondered during my daily routine what I’d read in the previous one. He’s a wonderful writer, that perfect combination of traveler, journalist and academic. In fact, once I’d truly absorbed that back cover quote which made me want to dig deeper within the recesses of ‘Twilight of the Money Gods’, I read up on Rapley’s biography, and there too I found a sentence, a definition of the man behind the writer that truly expresses the wonder one feels ripping through his book. “John Rapley has made a vocation of working, and living, at the frontier where theory meets practice,” and wouldn’t it be great if we could all be pioneers of that domain sometimes!

Following is my interview with Rapley, who generously explained his philosophy and offered some practical suggestions to help us get to the heart of this religion we just cannot seem to do without. The cult of currency and all the greed and desperation that worshipping it brings us.

It’s fascinating to hear you refer to our economy as a type of cult, a religion we subscribe to blindly and without questioning. How did you arrive at this philosophy which accompanies so much of your writing?

John Rapley: In Western countries, most of us are agnostic or atheist. We attribute this to our superior grasp of science and reason, suggesting that the persistence of religious belief in poor countries owes to ignorance or superstition. But when I began traveling and then living in the developing world, and sank deep into these societies, I began to observe people living in sometimes extreme conditions in which, as unreasonable as it was, religious faith actually appeared less unreasonable than belief in science.

When I turned the lens back on my home societies, and really probed popular belief in science and reason, what I found is that very few people actually grasped much beyond the rudiments. Instead, they seemed to have a vague sense that material progress reduced their need for religion; but their explanations for that material progress fell back upon claims and convictions which I knew, from my research, to be mostly false and even ludicrous. I began to form a sense that the notion that we go where the ‘facts’ lead is mostly mythical, and that in fact we hold the beliefs we do simply because they are functional to our day-to-day existence, regardless of whether they are true.

For instance, saying I have a good salary and nice house because I earned them is seldom more demonstrably true than to say I have a good salary and a nice house because “I am blessed by god.” In other words, we in the West were as religious as anyone else, we just follow a different belief system. So I thought I needed to explore these ‘civic religions’, and economics seemed ripe for re-interpretation: since the Great Crash and Great Recession, we seem to be going through a classic crisis of faith, and so I thought this would be an interesting and provocative way to explore it.

In ’Twilight of the Money Gods’ you also highlight the idea that this cult may be coming to an end, that people are questioning its principles. What do you think will happen ultimately, without giving the ending of your book away?

Rapley: This might seem a cop-out, but I think it’s too early to say! I’d instead use an analogy from Thomas Kuhn’s classic book on the philosophy of science, ‘The Structure of Scientific Revolutions’, which gave us the concept of the paradigm. The idea is that a community of scholars evolves a dominant worldview — the paradigm — which then shapes all the micro-narratives produced within that discipline. When there is a steady accumulation of discordant findings which chip away at the foundation of this edifice, it eventually crumbles and collapses. There is then a period of intense activity as we try to rebuild a new paradigm, during which we experiment with all manner of new thinking. I think we’re in that stage: the old temple has fallen, and we are now arguing over what should replace it. That makes ours a very unsettling time — but also an exciting one, rich with possibility.

Do you have any practical suggestions for the individual to survive this kind of necessary disaster?

Rapley: Personally, I try to grasp at those possibilities, and not be frightened into nostalgia by all the unsettling stuff going on around us! But I think it’s important for us all to step back and reflect on what matters to us, and determine what the modern economy can provide for us, and what it can’t. I think too that we need to reflect not only on our own needs and wants, but on those of our fellow humans, so that we can get a better sense of what’s sustainable for everyone. Then, a picture of what a new order might look like may begin to emerge.

I have lived much of my life in the developing world, and I find that retreating there periodically takes me away from the material focus of the West and reminds me of some of the things in life which give me great satisfaction, but which money can’t buy, and which the excessive pursuit of money might even make harder for me to obtain.

Author John Rapley

You pack quite a lot of information in your fascinating book. How long did it take you to research it all and how long to edit it, put it together in the format it is today?

Rapley: Well, the research was principally the accumulation of decades of working both as an academic and journalist; I just had to go back and refresh some of the things I hadn’t read in a while. I wrote the draft in a three-month burst of activity, when I retreated to one of my old haunts in South Africa and, fueled by brandy and whisky, dashed off the text. Needless to say, it took painstaking editing by Ian Marshall at Simon & Schuster to then get it into a presentable state, a process that occupied the following year-and-a-half, until we finally brought it to the point it was ready for the world.

Good editors are the understated artists of the world!

If a reader can only take away one message from you book, what would you want that to be?

Rapley: Be humble, shed your presumptions, open your mind. One of the legacies of our faith in the ‘cult of money’ is that we have come to accord money a moral value. Whereas other religions would weigh a person’s merit by the accumulation of say, good works, mitzvah or karma, we have come to accord that sort of sacred value to the accumulation of money. Thus, people with more money are considered to have a sort of higher virtue. Justified as a reflection of their superior intelligence, work ethic or higher morality, we see prosperity as giving a right to lecture to those less well-off on how to live their lives – whilst all too often attributing their poverty to their own character flaws. But in fact, this is a foundational myth of our economic faith.

The truth is that one’s financial status is almost wholly an accident of fate, and sometimes even a partial by-product of what any other moral code would consider unethical acts. Thus, when we are engaged in debates about what constitutes for us a good life or a just society, we should be prepared to listen to the stories of others, including people who have prospered much less than us. We shouldn’t assume that prosperity makes us, or our way of life, superior. We should be prepared to assess such things as money, prosperity, income or efficiency more scientifically and skeptically, determining where and how such things serve our well-being, and where and how we might do things differently.

And finally, if you had to describe yourself to someone who doesn’t know you...

Rapley: If it can fit into a suitcase, I’ll buy it. Otherwise it weighs me down.