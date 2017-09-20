Spice Is Not So Nice When It Comes to Wine By John Mariani

Julia Child once remarked that you can’t have a great cuisine without wine, and, however obtuse that seems, an underlying question remains: What exactly do you serve with highly spiced food from countries like China, Korea, Thailand and India? Is there really a wine that holds up well with Texas chili or Nashville hot chicken? And is there really any rationale always to try to match wine to a dish rather than drink what the locals do with their cuisine? This thought occurred to me—not for the first time—at a wine dinner in The Grill in New York City that seemed to promise careful match-ups of the featured wines with foods that would complement, but not overpower, them. The wines were from Spain’s Viña Ardanza, which produces Tempranillo-based Riojas of consummate refinement and rich complexity. One of the dishes served, however, was a large, medium-rare filet mignon au poivre—that classic French bistro dish of such pungency that any wine chosen will be nothing more than a beverage. This version of the dish was so heavily massed with crushed black peppercorns that they emerged as the main flavor, so that the beautiful Viña Ardanza was obliterated by it. Had the filet mignon been served unadulterated by the pepper, it indeed would have complemented the flavors of the wine, as would any red meat served simply. But it seems obvious that you should not serve a wine like Viña Ardanza with Sichuan dried beef, lamb vindaloo or Korean barbecued beef with kim chee. It would be like wearing an elegant little black dress underneath a studded biker jacket (which I suppose in some quarters might seem edgy).

There are also some non-spicy foods that literally make wines taste unpalatable, like artichokes and asparagus, despite so many books that insist on matching every food on Earth with a wine. But, when we are dealing with high spices and herbs—chili peppers, certain forms of black pepper, liberal use of cinnamon, strong mustard, cardamom, asafetida, garam masala, cumin, soy sauce, wasabi, kim chee, hoisin, nuoc mam fish sauce, even sugar or honey—wine, which is made solely from grape juice, cannot enhance, or even hold up, such flavors. Historically, wine always has been part of Chinese food culture; the Jesuits brought viniculture to Japan in the 16th century; and the British to India in the 18th century. But the arrival of the American chile pepper in the 17th century radically altered Persian and Asian cuisine, which, blended with other pungent herbs and spices, led to foods for which wine—not drunk among the general populace—found no match. And, despite China’s and Japan’s nouveau rich appetite for the highest priced French wines at auction, that is an anomaly causing Hong King billionaires to serve $1,000 First Growth Bordeaux with Beijing duck and $10,000 Romanée-Conti with dishes like octopus in black bean sauce and sweet-and-sour lamb. Some wine writers suggest that Gewürztraminer or Riesling from Germany or Alsace is a good choice with spicy dishes, because the varietal itself has some spiciness to it. But, when the full fury of a chile pepper is unleashed on a Gewürztraminer, the wine’s characteristics are lost. Others contend that if spice is tough to match with wine, then choosing a rather bland white wine like pinot grigio or pinot blanc makes sense. But then what’s the point? Still others—the kind of enophiles who believe Champagne goes with everything—say that the bubbles and acid in Champagne will “help to cut the heat” of spicy foods. If so, it’s an awfully expensive way to go about it, when beer or sparkling water is a much better option.