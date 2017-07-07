Spider-Man: Homecoming - Greatest Reboot Ever in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May, under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark, Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine - distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man - but when the Vulture emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened. KIDS FIRST! Film Critic Gerry O. comments, “Marvel has made over a dozen films in the last decade, each beating the previous one in quality. Spider-Man: Homecoming amazingly continues this trend by stumping all previous Marvel films in almost every category.” Ryan R. adds, “Spider-Man Homecoming is the greatest reboot that ever happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is a clever and incredibly funny film.” Sahiba R. sums it up with, “Spider-Man: Homecoming is a rollercoaster ride! At one moment I laughed so hard my stomach hurt and next, I was clenching my jaws while my heart raced… From the start, Peter Parker’s attitude as a young, curious teenager makes him a relatable and hilarious superhero.” See their full reviews below.

Spider-Man: Homecoming By Gerry O., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, Age 15

Marvel has made over a dozen films in the last decade, each beating the previous one in quality. Spider-Man: Homecoming amazingly continues this trend by stumping all previous Marvel films in almost every category.

The main focus of the movie varies. A major part, which the film shares with all other Marvel installments, is comedy. It doesn’t stand alone and drama also has an equally important role in the story. Deeper into the plot, there are small hints of romance and of course a background of action and intensity which never ceases to amaze and excite the viewer.

The film uniquely does not start with an average kid who gets bit by a radioactive spider. Instead, Spider-Man: Homecoming starts literally right after Captain America: Civil War. At this point, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) has already gained his spectacular spider-like abilities. As young 15-year-old Peter gets more comfortable in his role as Spider-Man, the superhero. He discovers a group of criminals fabricating weapons from alien technology and attempts to take them down. This isn’t the main conflict for Peter, though. Since he is a teen, the Avengers, specifically Iron Man aka Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) don’t trust him to go out fighting crime with a super suit that allows Peter to do almost anything. Spider-Man must not only deal with attempting to prove himself and taking down a dangerous organization, he also faces the challenge of balancing his normal teenage life in Queens with his role as a crime-fighting superhero.

I love the approach that Spider-Man: Homecoming takes with the story. So many Spider-Man books and films focus on his back story and many never even portray him as 15-year-old Peter Parker, just Spider-Man. This adaptation of the classic hero chooses differently and focuses mostly on Peter himself. This not only gives a very interesting perspective of having all this power and only being a kid, but also offers an interesting look into the private life of someone from the world of superheroes. This gives a very refreshing experience to what has become almost repetitive in the superhero genre and plays out very nicely throughout the film.

One important part that really sticks out is the acting. Tom Holland is not 15; he’s 21. Yes, he delivers a phenomenal performance as Peter and really comes across as a very relatable and likable kid. The classic Spider-Man theme sounds spectacular in this cinematic score. Music composer Michael Giacchino really creates an exhilarating soundtrack that fits the film’s pace perfectly. One small issue the film has many times is the comedy. The jokes themselves are perfect, but their timing leaves a bit to be desired. Many times, in very exciting and thrilling scenes there is a joke that would be funny elsewhere, but it comes across as inappropriate and destroys the mood at times. This makes the film seem like a parody when it’s far from that.

My favorite scene is one of the first scenes or sequence of scenes when the audience has the perspective of Parker’s phone videos. In the videos, he flies to Berlin and joins Tony Stark to help fight Captain America. These are the exact same scenes that take place in Captain America: Civil War, but from a completely different perspective. That is not only hilarious, but very unique and enjoyable.

Even though Peter himself really is just a kid, this film is not meant for young children. There are many dark action scenes and an equal amount of mature comedy. For that reason, I recommend this for ages 14 to 18. I give Spider-Man: Homecoming 4 out of 5 stars for being an overall fantastic and enjoyable film with some bad timing in the comedic placement.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

By Ryan R., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 13

Spider-Man Homecoming is the greatest reboot that ever happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is a clever and incredibly funny film. It takes place two months after Captain America: Civil War. Spider-Man wants to become part of the Avengers, however Tony Stark thinks he isn’t ready because he is a child and still needs to learn from his mistakes. Peter Parker tries to juggles being a high school kid with being a hero. Also in this film, Peter tries to stop a group of men from selling dangerous weapons to people.

I love this film for the characters and their banter. Tom Holland makes Spider-Man, the teenager, very loveable and relatable. I like how they show Spider-Man as a bit immature and relaxed, unlike other films where Peter is too serious and the films feel pretty dark and grim. My favorite character is Ned (Jacob Batalon) because he asks Peter so many questions about Spider-Man and that makes it really funny to watch. Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal of Iron Man mentoring Peter is quite wonderful. Iron Man helps him but he doesn’t take the focus away from Spider-Man. Spider-Man’s constant banter in this film is also quite amusing. This film makes certain that Spider-Man can stand on his own in another sequel.

There is one thing I did not like about this film and that is the storyline about his crush. It really doesn’t develop and it seems that it is only there as filler. Besides that the film is great.

I give this film 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it to ages 8 to 18. I think adults might like this as well. This film does contain intense scenes and some inappropriate language, making it unsuitable for younger viewers. This is a “know your kid” movie. I recommend it to people who like action, adventure, comedy, films based on books and family movies. Make sure to see Spider-Man: Homecoming which arrives in theaters 7/7/2017. This is a movie worth seeing and I guarantee you will not only like this film, you will love it.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

By Sahiba K., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, Age 15

Spider-Man: Homecoming is a rollercoaster ride! At one moment I laughed so hard my stomach hurt and next, I was clenching my jaws while my heart raced. The first time Peter Parker aka Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is introduced, the entire theatre radiated with smiles and laughter. From the start, Peter Parker’s attitude as a young, curious teenager makes him a relatable and hilarious superhero.

The story focuses on fifteen-year-old high school boy Peter Parker who recently fought with and against the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War. He is eager to work with his mentor and friend Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) again, but finds himself rejected and treated as a child. Therefore, Peter Parker takes matters into his own hands when faced against a formidable foe.

Tom Holland effortlessly portrays a carefree teen who is very relatable for young adults. His actions and demeanor are innocent. Even when he is in his Spider-Man costume, Holland’s movements convey Peter Parker’s thoughts. The villain, Vulture is played by Michael Keaton whose acting sent chills down my spine. He gives the character a humane side and, with or without his Vulture suit on, he is terrifying. All the lead actors and supporting actors such as Zendaya and Jacob Batalon create a realistic high school experience combined with the thrills of a superhero movie.

The cinematography adds to the adrenaline rush when Spider-Man swings from web to web. Salvatore Totino, the cinematographer, has the camera right in front or by Spider-Man’s side while he is fighting. This allows you to become engrossed in these scenes and imagine how it might feel to swing across the streets and fight crime like Spider-Man. The graphics make the experience more realistic and futuristic. For example, the eyes on Spider-Man’s suit move with the expressions that he has underneath the suit. The special effects when Spider-Man is crawling up the sides of walls and swinging through the air made me feel as if I was next to him watching him with my own eyes. My favorite part is Peter Parker’s innocent humor because it makes him unique.