PARENTS
08/31/2017 06:04 am ET

Spider-Man Cheers Up Kids Stuck In Houston Shelter After Harvey Floods

Superhero volunteers are doing what they can in Houston.

By Rebecca Shapiro

Kids were met with a superhero surprise at George R. Brown Emergency Center, as volunteers arrived to help around 9,000 Houston-area residents forced to seek shelter from Hurricane Harvey this week.

Spectrum News Austin’s Stef Manisero tweeted videos of a person dressed as Spider-Man handing out stickers to kids throughout the center on Tuesday.

The happy recipients were filled with smiles as Spider-Man chatted with them, gave out some high-fives and let them pick stickers to wear on their hands.

Harvey brought catastrophic flooding to the Houston area as thousands of residents have had to flee their homes. For a list of ways to help those affected by the storm, click here.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERIES
Hurricane Harvey Aerial Images
Suggest a correction
Rebecca Shapiro Senior Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Texas Houston Hurricane Harvey Hurricane Spider Man
Spider-Man Cheers Up Kids Stuck In Houston Shelter After Harvey Floods

CONVERSATIONS