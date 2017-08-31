Kids were met with a superhero surprise at George R. Brown Emergency Center, as volunteers arrived to help around 9,000 Houston-area residents forced to seek shelter from Hurricane Harvey this week.

Spectrum News Austin’s Stef Manisero tweeted videos of a person dressed as Spider-Man handing out stickers to kids throughout the center on Tuesday.

The happy recipients were filled with smiles as Spider-Man chatted with them, gave out some high-fives and let them pick stickers to wear on their hands.

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man making kids smile at the GRB: pic.twitter.com/K2NSweXAE4 — Stef Manisero (@StefManisero) August 29, 2017

And this one. These videos courtesy of @RobbieVaughn79 are priceless: pic.twitter.com/DARkwFmaAy — Stef Manisero (@StefManisero) August 29, 2017