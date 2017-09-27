"Spiral, Book One of The Salzburg Saga": Book Review

Book Synopsis

One plane crash.

One extraordinary act of faith.

One million lies to uncover.

A successful solicitor, Nina Bishop is accustomed to solving problems. Now that she and two friends run their own law firm, she gets paid for solving other people’s problems. And as a businesswoman, she can always smell a great opportunity. So when her biggest client, Parker Drayton, organizes a networking ski trip to Salzburg, Austria, she is the first to board the plane. There's only one drawback: Parker is bringing along his two notoriously difficult, grown-up sons, Justin and Hugh.

Even before take-off the tension between Parker and his sons is palpable. But when Hugh causes their small jet to crash, plunging them all into unforgiving back country, the networking trip goes from tension-filled journey to living nightmare.

Warning: If you hate books that deal with people struggling to survive against all the odds, family secrets, or if you dislike plot twists you never saw coming…if books that make you think cause you to rage, if cliffhangers make you see red, this trilogy isn’t for you. You have been warned…

My Opinion

Great book with lots of exciting scenarios that test the reader’s stress faculties, happy to have read such a well composed literary masterpiece. 5 Stars!

About the Author

D. U. Okonkwo gives readers challenging and thought-provoking stories, combining contemporary fiction with profound spiritual revelations.