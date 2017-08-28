Spirits of the Asylum

After our successful expedition through the underground caverns and lobotomy chambers of the Kings Park Psychiatric Hospital, during a hunt for spirits left behind and caught in the realm of the supernatural, our team set out once again in an attempt to contact the dead. This time, Jimmy Star and Ron Russell from The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell, (the #1 Web TV/Radio show in the world with 4 million weekly viewers), Kadrolsha Ona Carole, Queen of the Paranormal (internationally known in the world of the paranormal), Aaron Paul (once a member of the boy band, "Worlds Apart", now an international pop solo artists), and myself, traveled to Pilgrim State Psychiatric Center in search of Building 23. Pilgrim Psychiatric Center, formally known as Pilgrim State Hospital, was once known as the largest hospital of any kind in the world, and peaked in 1954 with 13,875 patients. It's enormity has never been duplicated . In the 1950's lobotomies and electro-convulsive therapy was controversially implemented, as in the case of Beujah Jones who was left seriously impaired. It's rumored that ghosts haunt the grounds of Pilgrim State, especially the experimentally surgical quad of building 23.

Our serious endeavor soon became a comical fiasco flavored by the five of us climbing through rusty gates, barb-wired fences, and iron spikes, none of us gracefully following through. We wandered aimlessly through the desolate, graffitied, and baron walls of what we thought to be building 23. We cautiously walked through the secret chambers, smelling the fragrance of mold and asbestos. The Queen of the Paranormal felt only the spirit of technology and machinery surrounding us. We climbed out of our entrapment into the dusk of the sunny weather, cool enough to threaten an early fall. We drove around the brick facades for several hours in our quest to find building 23. We finally learned that it had been torn down years ago masking the knowledge of the harsh surgical experiments. Again I'm forced to ask what the real horror was, the treatment of these patients, or the ghosts left behind? Darkness encapsulated us and suddenly like a revelation, we felt the beckoning of the familiar Kings Park Psychiatric Hospital, where the tortured souls once willfully made their presence known to us. The abandoned buildings were left as a refuge for those caught between our world and the here-after, roaming the grounds in the zombie-like state the severe treatments forged upon them, or perhaps it was merely a safe haven for the homeless.

Jimmy, Aaron and myself walked around the buildings in the pitch blackness of the night searching for an entrance. Spooked by the somberness of the darkness, Aaron daintily marched next to Jimmy, until a muffled sound caused him to run towards the car while Ron and Kadrolsha waited for us to return. I finally suggested the dowsing rods accompany us back to the building. According to The Spirit Seekers, dowsing rods "act as a conductor of hidden energy sources, and that spirits reside within these fields and draw upon the energy to manifest themselves. Because spirits are intricately connected to energy fields then they could, in theory, manipulate the rods to respond to yes or no questions. According to Tim Derr from the East Coast Trans communication Organization, "dowsing rods help pick up spirit communication".

I held the rods as close to the building as I could get while Jimmy recorded the session. Ron stayed in the car shining the headlights at us to interrupt the darkness, as far as they could go. Kadrolsha called the spirits and Aaron watched on. Hesitantly the rods closed together. My hands were stationary, unmoving, as the rods continued to come together. Suddenly Aaron screamed and yelled out, "There's a man standing next to you, there's someone there"...His caramel color left his face and he ran back to the car, nearly frightened to death. Laughing at him in disbelief we convinced him to come back and hold the rods himself. Trembling he finally agreed and clutched the rods. His hands were trembling, but the dowsing rods cooperated regardless. Awed by the fact that they were moving on Kadrolsha's command, he glanced towards me, saw the translucent figure standing next to me once again and ran back to the car screaming like a girl. This time Kadrolsha also saw it as well. We plied into the car and decided to stop in front of yet another asylum ward in the darkness. Jimmy began to investigate a possible entrance, while Ron, the nihilist of the bunch happened to glance at one if the second story windows. "There is someone up there", he insisted. I looked up towards the sealed window and saw nothing myself. Ron again insisted that someone was at the window. I smirked to myself. Aaron asked curiously, "did you really see something"? "I don't make this shit up", Ron said annoyed at his challenge.. With that Jimmy returned, and Ron interpreted what he had seen. We all took a second look at the window. This time the firmly shut dormer casement was wide open. Convincing ourselves that it was probably a homeless person, but not staying to prove otherwise, we decided it was time to leave, especially since a police car had pulled up behind us. We drove through the haunting, winding, pitch black roads, reminiscent of the enchanted forest from the Wizard of Oz, attempting to find a place to stop and record an ending to the video. Then without warning, there was a flash of light from an on coming car, and what we all saw was shocking. Aaron screamed, actually we all screamed.... No one believed it or expected it, however Jimmy who was recording the drive through hell, caught it on tape.