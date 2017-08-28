Spirituality And Me - Mamta Sehgal

Spirituality plays an extremely important role in my life and is the guiding force in all that I do. All through my life; starting from childhood to now; when I am in my late forties, I have stuck to my religiosity but the enlightenment towards spirituality was the game changer; it instantly changed the way I perceived life and the many other things associated with it. It transposed the complete perspective towards life and its many unknown facts; the facts that most of us fail to comprehend. The spirituality was an eye-opener which helped me to look at life, the body and the Inner conscious-`The Soul’ in the way that was never acknowledged before.

The fact is that humans at large never realize and understand the relevance and the importance of the most and the only important part of our destructible body-the Soul, within our heart, where God resides;the knowledge that it is only this soul which is eternal and rest is immaterial and has to annihilate one day. This body that we all are so proud of and which is well taken care of all our life, is nothing in reality. Its relevance and vibrancy is only there till the time the soul is present in it and the moment the body loses the consciousness it becomes a piece of flesh and starts decaying gradually. So understanding this reality is of utmost importance and the sooner we are able to do it ,the better it is for us and our well being and I feel so blessed that I have been able to do so and am able to write about the same.

My first book –‘THE PERENNIAL JOURNEY’ talks about my journey towards spirituality and my life after that. My book is the journey of my thoughts, the journey of my life and the journey of my enlightenment about the true realities of life. The enlightenment of who we actually are, how we exist and who is the Power that makes us what we are. The book is tilted ‘The Perennial Journey’ because the journey of a human life is a continuous process of learning, understanding and imbibing the best out of it in order to become a perfect human being and fulfil the purpose of birth and existence as humans. We must appreciate that we are blessed to have a human body and thus should never forget the purpose of our existence on this earth, which is to recognize the Power of the divine and to attain Him in true sense.