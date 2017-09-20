Spotlight On Ali Ewoldt Who Stars In ‘The Phantom of the Opera’

Meet Ali Ewoldt, the Yale University graduate who plays Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera and stars opposite phantom James Barbour. The long-running Andrew Lloyd Webber hit musical is now in its 29th year on Broadway.

Matthew Murphy Ali Ewoldt as Christine and James Barbour as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera directed by Harold Prince.

Ewoldt shared her story with ShowTickets.com.

What qualities do you love about Christine?

Ali Ewoldt: I love how open Christine is. She hears a voice in her dressing room and instead of screaming and running away, she lets it teach her how to sing. She sees a man in a mask and yearns to know what is underneath. And once she learns what is underneath, she yearns to understand the heart and soul of this person. And it is because of this openness that she teaches a man, who many would call a monster, how to love.

And the show has such a long running history.

AE: I love being a part of Phantom’s history. To perform on the same stage and sing the same songs that tremendous soprano leading ladies have been singing for almost 30 years feels very special. Also, so many people tell me at the stage door that this is their first Broadway musical. I love being many people's introduction to Broadway and hope that they've enjoyed themselves at our show enough to come see many more Broadway shows.

Can you share the challenge of doing such a rigorous show?

AE: There are so many challenges! Obviously, she is very vocally demanding. Beyond that, the costumes are very heavy and there is a surprising amount of physical activity (dancing, running up and down stairs, climbing ladders, etc.) Christine also experiences a lot of emotional stress as a character and my body definitely feels the physiological effects of that.