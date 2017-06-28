Spotlight On Douglas Sills Who Stars In ‘War Paint’ On Broadway

Douglas Sills stars alongside Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole and John Dossett in the new Broadway musical War Paint. The show centers around the lives of cosmetic trailblazers Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden, two women who thrived in a business where men held the power. Sills plays Harry Fleming, Rubinstein’s advisor and confidente.

ShowTickets.com talked to Sills.

What is the joy of doing War Paint?

Douglas Sills: The joy of this production for me is in having the opportunity to create a new role in a brand new musical on Broadway, working with a group of creators, including the two leading ladies, who are the very top of their game and thought to be, in our industry, among the most talented. And to be able to come to work and create, with a small village of people each working at the highest level of their abilities, something alive and exciting and inspiring, making a difference for the better in our world. Now more than ever, this seems vital.

The element of this job I like best is the sense of fun in our village at the Nederlander Theater. And this radiates from the head down. Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole are incredibly inspired hard workers but they are silly and love to have a good time. It’s one thing to have a job care about but it is even more extraordinary to be able to do it as a part of a community all aimed at a single goal.

What qualities do you like most about Harry Fleming?

DS: Harry Fleming has a secret and that always makes work more exciting and obviously leads to a complex and layered creation. I’d like to think that all the characters I create have at least one secret. And the other thing I love about being Harry, is that I get to spend half the show with each of the leading ladies. I’m the luckiest guy on Broadway I think.

If someone asked, ‘Why should I see War Paint?’ – what would you tell them?

