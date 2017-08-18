Spotlight On Eric Petersen Who Stars As Dewey Finn In The Broadway Musical ‘School of Rock’

Eric Petersen brings his A-game rocking out as Dewey Finn in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical School of Rock. He plays the lovable and high energy substitute teacher in the show that is based on the film. Petersen is also known for portraying Arlo Barth on the TV Land sitcom Kirstie. He opened up to ShowTickets.com.

What qualities do you love about Dewey?

Eric Petersen: I love that Dewey follows his gut without any regard for what might happen. He sees what he wants – to be known as the greatest rock star who ever lived. And he just goes full tilt at that objective. He is totally fearless. I also love how he connects to people. I’d like to think that he looks past what other people might think of themselves and he sees the best qualities in them. He makes those around him better by the end of the play.

What is the joy of doing School of Rock?

EP: Working with the kids and playing in a really good rock band every night! I love the connection to the kids and playing comedy with them. When they really laugh at what I am doing, I know I am doing something right.

What was the first Broadway show you ever saw?

EP: The first Broadway show I saw was Beauty and The Beast in 2002. I came to New York City for the first time with a college group that were Radio/TV majors interested in broadcasting and stuff. (It was my double major in school.) I convinced the group to come to a Broadway play and we all agreed on Beauty and The Beast. The play was great and I knew that someday I would want to do that same thing.