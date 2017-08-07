Spotlight on Keegan-Michael Key Who Plays Horatio in Hamlet

Keegan-Michael Key plays Horatio in the Public Theater’s riveting production of ‘Hamlet’ directed by Sam Gold. The producer, actor and writer of Key and Peele fame also stars in Friends from College on Netflix. Key talked to ShowTickets.com.

Carol Rosegg Oscar Isaac and Keegan-Michael Key in Hamlet, directed by Sam Gold. The show is currently playing at The Public Theater.

When did you know you had to be an actor?

Keegan-Michael Key: When I was twelve I just assumed I would only act for my parents. I put sheets over my head and did dining room plays. I didn’t think I was going to be an actor. But my parents saw that it was what I liked and how it made me light up. They supported me in that direction. So I’d say I knew in junior high.

What is the joy of doing Hamlet?

KMK: This is a show where we’ve been asked to be off book before starting rehearsal, which seldom happens. To be able to start exploration on day one is something that is new for me. You’re usually working at a breakneck speed to learn your lines while you’re doing the scenes. And to actually have that part taken care of is great. Also, working with Sam Gold. Forget about it.

Is doing Hamlet scary?