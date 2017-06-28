Spotlight On Tony Winner Rachel Bay Jones Who Stars In 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Rachel Bay Jones recently won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical playing Evan Hansen’s beleaguered single mother, Heidi, in Dear Evan Hansen. The powerful original musical written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, with a book by Steven Levenson, centers on the lengths we go to make connections. The musical won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Rachel Bay Jones talked to ShowTickets.com.

What do you like about Heidi Hansen, your character in Dear Evan Hansen?

Rachel Bay Jones: I love that she’s so flawed. Her situation feels so real and so representative of so many of the struggles that we have as parents and that kids have in their lives.

How did you feel when you first heard the song you sing “So Big, So Small”?

RBJ: In some miraculous way these young male writers have found their way into the heart of mothers and kids everywhere. We all were so moved the first time we heard it.

When do you know you had to be a performer?

RBJ: My parents had been actors. There was just a day where my mother brought home a script for something that she was considering doing and I took a look at it. I saw there was a part for a 13-year-old girl and I was 12. I said, ‘I could do that.’ My mother was completely surprised because I was a really shy kid who didn’t want to talk to anybody and only read books.

