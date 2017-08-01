Pierre-Jean “PJ” Cobut is the co-founder of Spry Health, a company that offers a clinical-grade wearable and disease management platform that enhances timely care to chronically ill patients with individualized analytics to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalization, and decrease spending by healthcare organizations. Spry Health, Inc. was formerly known as Echo Labs, Inc.

PJ co-founded Spry Health while earning his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. His previous experience includes founding a European B2B hardware startup and finance & strategy for Proctor & Gamble.

-Let’s start by introducing our audience to Spry Health. How did you get started?

Elad and I met at Stanford Business School in 2012. We quickly decided we wanted to start a company together - we both wanted to build a large, impactful company in healthcare, had similar values, and different skillsets. We decided to start Spry Health based on our personal experience with family members struggling to manage chronic conditions. Patients see their doctors a few times a year, for a few minutes at a time. In order for physicians to determine changes in a patient’s condition, they often rely on a mix of current symptoms, intermittent monitoring, and the patient’s own recollection of their health and symptoms since the last visit. This is a partial picture at best. And it often isn’t enough to keep patients out of the hospital or support them in keeping their condition under control. We decided to create a solution that would enable continuous healthcare, enabling the system to make better, more timely decisions and drive better outcomes for people.

-How did you initially fund Spry Health? Why did you go the incubator route? What happened after you left them?

We didn’t raise funds until a few months after graduating from Stanford. The first few months of the project that would become Spry were dedicated to understanding users, the market, as well as some early technological development and prototyping. We raised a seed round in February 2015 after some additional validation and traction.

We applied and joined StartX because we wanted to be part of a strong network of entrepreneurs that help each other out - building a company is always tough but it’s much easier when you have smart, talented people around you who have been through the same challenges. We also loved the fact that StartX is a non-profit (with potential investment as part of an institutional capital raise) so they’re really there to help you grow your business. Much like Stanford did a couple of years before, StartX really opened a lot of doors for us. We’re now involved as mentors and interviewers just because of how much we love the community and want to be involved supporting the next generations of entrepreneurs.

-You’re one of the few early-stage digital health startups with a physician (CMO) on board. What made you decide to hire a physician? How has that influenced the direction of your product?

Dr. Andre Atoian, our CMO, was employee # 6 or 7. It was important for us to add a physician to the team early on because neither Elad or I have clinical experience. We have seen many Silicon Valley digital health companies fail because they are being built and managed like consumer software companies. We realized pretty quickly that the rules in healthcare are completely different and wanted someone on the team with strong experience in the clinical world to shape the product design and avoid common pitfalls.

Since Andre came on board, the Company has gained a much deeper understanding and appreciation for the difficulties of practicing medicine and an increased focus not only on making patients’ lives easier but also physicians’ lives easier and more efficient. Andre helped us realized that improved outcomes for patients and improved efficiency for clinical staff are so strongly intertwined - we would never get the chance to improve patient lives if our solution doesn’t perfectly fit within an existing care delivery model.

-How did you recognize the need for Loop?

Elad and I have had personal experience in our families with people who suffer from chronic conditions. Managing a chronic condition is incredibly complex and stressful and being able to see a physician only 3-4 times a year is not enough to help patients manage it better. It’s definitely not enough to keep them out of the ER or the hospital. We both concluded that in order to be proactive and get ahead of problems before they sent a patient to the hospital, we needed to continuously capture clinical-grade data in the home setting. Capturing meaningful data on a day-to-day basis would help us understand a patient’s baseline and alert physicians at the first signs of deviation from that baseline, helping them address problems earlier and improve outcomes for patients.

-What can you tell us about your clinical validation trials?

As a science and healthcare company, we’ve always put a lot of focus on clinical validation, even with our early prototypes. We started knowing that we had highly complex technical challenges to overcome. That meant it was that much more important to keep on validating extensively and ensure we were pushing the boundaries of what had been done in non-invasive sensing for a remote monitoring application.

Our latest clinical trial (held in 2016) was one of the most extensive conducted in the space with over 250 participants with very wide demographics and medical conditions. We proved equivalence to outpatient standards of care (e.g. home blood pressure monitor, pulse-oximeter, breath analyzer, etc.). We currently have an even more extensive trial happening in a large private hospital in Los Angeles and an additional trial scheduled at UCSF for later this year. Both of these trials are aimed at generating additional clinical evidence.

-How do you see this product in the market place? What sets you apart from other players in the space?

The idea of remote monitoring isn’t new but the medtech industry has continuously ignored an important parameter - patient satisfaction and user experience. More and more of the care is moving to the home setting because it has been established that patients do better in that familiar setting surrounded by the people who love them. Monitoring technology that was built for hospital use (blood pressure monitors, pulse-oximeters, capnometers, scales, spirometers, etc.) was then packaged and delivered to the homes of patients so that they would use them. More often than not, patients don’t use these monitoring tools beyond the first few days of novelty. Why? Because these devices are complicated, cumbersome, don’t provide useful/understandable feedback, but most of all because they place the burden of monitoring on the patients themselves. Loop was designed to address these concerns - one single, small device that is easy to use, non-stigmatizing, and does all of the work passively. In return, patients receive information that gives them peace of mind: they become more aware of their limits on a daily basis and their doctor is connected and will help at the first signs of trouble.

-What would your advice be for providers right now, at a time of intense change in healthcare?

At a system level, I would encourage providers to take leadership roles and embrace innovation. Changes in healthcare are undeniably coming with the increase of data availability, care moving from the traditional setting to the home, and digital therapeutics. In my opinion, more of these changes need to be physician-led because physicians are the most apt at recognizing the value for the patients they see every day. This can obviously mean starting companies around these ideas, but physicians can also have very meaningful impact by recognizing needs in their clinical focus area, looking for innovative solutions, and testing them out.

-As providers go forward under the ACO program and meaningful use, what do you see as the challenges facing them?

Transitioning to value is undeniably the right thing to do for patients, but it’s a relatively abstract concept. Properly defining value and quality of care is an important challenge. This is obviously critical for physicians because it drives reimbursement but it also will define how innovation is shaped in the space. The more these definitions become crisp and standardized, the more we will see interesting innovation that will benefit both patients and providers.

-What advice do you have for young professionals who aspire to work in digital health?

A successful digital health product needs to be at a happy middle between the tech industry and traditional healthcare.

To people coming from the tech industry, I’d recommend surrounding yourselves with people who know the healthcare system inside and out, physicians in particular. Healthcare is a complicated industry that obeys a very different set of rules than the tech industry - “disrupting” and “breaking things” cost millions to organizations when people’s lives are on the line every single day. There are too many great technologies being built in silos for the sake of the technology itself but without completely meeting a tangible need or without appreciating what health systems are capable of handling/integrating. This is a common trap: don’t fall for it.

To healthcare professionals interested in digital health, I’d encourage them to challenge the status quo more. Decades-old processes are getting in the way of efficient care and there is definitely a better way, usually empowered by technology, that isn’t necessarily complicated to build. Use your clinical experience to take a leadership role in how these innovations are shaped and tested in healthcare systems.

-What is the biggest trend you’re seeing healthcare systems embrace in terms of IT?

We see a big trend in health systems embracing different types of telemedicine initiatives. The best care is provided in the home because that’s where patients do better - patients maintain independence and social lives, have the benefit of familiar surroundings and habits, and have lower rates of complications. Telemedicine is a great way to bridge the gap between the home and traditional brick and mortar settings, and in a sense, get the best of both worlds.

-What is your objective for the next 12 to 18 months?

In the next year or so, our main objective is to increase the number of patients we work with and the number of partnerships we have with innovative healthcare organizations. The whole company is focused on demonstrating the value of our product in terms of patient satisfaction, improved outcomes, and decreased utilization. We have also submitted with the FDA and expect clearance for Loop as a Class II medical device by the first quarter of 2018.

