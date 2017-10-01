Spurs vs Real Madrid, Premier League’s Runners-Up battle Champions League Cup Holders in Cauldron of the Bernabeu & Wembley — Cometh the Hour

“It was one of those Sliding Doors, 'what-if?' matches. What if Tottenham had beaten Benfica in 1962 and gone on to (play Real Madrid and) become the first British team to win the European Cup?”

On October 17 and November 01, Tottenham Hotspur, the Premiership’s runners-up last season, does battle with the reigning kings of Europe and Champions League cup holders. They’ve only played each other in this competition once before in 2011, but these upcoming home and away Group games serve up a tasty footballing fare with star performers including: the Premiership’s reigning two-time, top goalscorer Harry Kane against the ruling Ballon d’Or king, Ronaldo — HurriKane vs CR7; upcomer Dele Alli against former Spur Gareth Bale; respective playmakers Christian Eriksen and Luka Modric; plus, both teams play their home games in dazzling all-white strips — Tottenham’s Lilywhites against Real’s Los Blancos.

Spurs vs Real — Cometh the Hour!

The ultimate reward is the Champions League cup

HurriKane in outstanding goalscoring form for Spurs in Champions League Group play

London-born Harry “one of our own” Kane optimistically suggests: “We know it’ll be tough...it will probably come down again to who is more clinical in the final third, hopefully that can be us. We’re going there to win, not just to get a result. We feel we can beat anyone on our day.”

Even though Madrid is the prohibitive favorite, both games have all the makings of a David versus Goliath contest with Spurs never having won the European Cup, and Madrid having won it 12 times, including the first five times.

But in some parallel universe, it could’ve been all so very different.

In the 1959/60 European Cup competition, Madrid was going for its fifth straight title in a battle with Eintracht Frankfurt at Glasgow’s Hampden Park. The 127,000 roaring fans were treated to an exhibition of beautiful attacking football, as Madrid routed their German opponents 7-3. That exhilarating match had a positive impact on British football in general, inspiring British clubs to take European club competitions more seriously, and also to improve the domestic game.

The “sliding doors” semifinal — 5-bob got Barry Howorth in!

Then in the 1961/62 European Cup competition, Spurs played Benfica and Real Madrid played Juventus in the semifinals. Spurs were the kings of England, having won the League and FA Cup double in the previous season and offered up a team that included Scots braveheart Dave Mackay, Cockney goal king Jimmy Greaves, Welsh wing wizard Cliff Jones and the ghost of White Hart Lane, John White.

People were already dreaming of a Spurs and Real Madrid final, the two all-white kitted teams, the toast of England against the Spanish Armada. And sure enough on April 5, 1962, in the semifinal’s second leg, Spurs were 90 minutes from that dream final.

Spurs’ poetic Irish captain Danny Blanchflower had concocted one of the great quotes of British football, which captured that moment, saying: “The game is about glory, it is about doing things in style and with a flourish, about going out and beating the other lot, not waiting for them to die of boredom.”

And, glory was on tap that April night. Spurs had had two goals unluckily disallowed for offside in the first leg — very dodgy. In this second leg in London, Spurs had another goal contentiously disallowed. Then the Kings of White Hart Lane, roared on by their home crowd, hit the post twice and then at the death hit the crossbar. But Spurs lost 3-4 to Benfica, who went on to beat Real 5-3 in the final.

Spurs parading the European Cup Winners Cup in 1963 in Tottenham’s streets

Tottenham, the first British team to win any European title in 1963

It could’ve been all so different. Spurs, who did become the first British club to win any European title, tonking Athletico (5-1) in the Cup-Winners Cup final in 1963, could’ve been the kings of Europe’s top competition, and it could’ve accelerated Tottenham’s fortunes. The general consensus is that “we wuz robbed.” Barry Howorth, who was there and still has the official program, succinctly says, “A brutal offside call went against Jimmy Greaves.” And prodigious author/journalist Norman Giller adds, “One of the most famous games in Tottenham history, Jimmy insists he scored a perfect goal, taking the ball past two players before steering into the net, yet flagged off-side. There was a ‘Billingsgate Market’ stench about the refereeing decisions. But, Danny described those European glory-glory nights as the ‘greatest experiences of my career.’"

C’est la vie. Or, as the Rolling Stones sang, “You can’t always get what you want.”

Now, present English Premiership goal king Kane, who has never been to the electrifying Bernabeu Stadium, relishes the upcoming battle: “It’s always great to play the best in the world. They have one of the best defenses, and I want to test myself against the best. They’ve been the best the last few years without a doubt. So, it’s going to be exciting.”

Tottenham to face former stars Bale and Modric in Champions League Group play

Reigning CL champions with two ex-Spurs players (Bale, Modric) onboard

Former Spurs star Gareth Bale, floating on air, in anticipation of now playing for Real vs Tottenham

And former Tottenham superstar Bale, recalls playing against his present team: “I played against Real Madrid when I was still at Tottenham in 2011. All my friends are still Spurs fans. That’s their Premier League team and I’ll certainly get a lot of ticket requests. But will I celebrate if I score against Spurs? If it's a 9st-minute winner, can you control yourself? That's the question.”

There’s also a decades-long synchronicity: Real were top dogs in Europe and Spurs were on the rise, back then and now.

But Spurs could do with someone like longtime Spurs fan and actor Kenneth Branagh reciting the famous and rousing St. Crispin’s Day speech from the movie, Henry V, as Tottenham enter the Bernabeu when they go mano a mano:

“From this day to the ending of the world, But we in it shall be rememberèd- We few, we happy few, we band of brothers; For he to-day that sheds his blood with me Shall be my brother; be he ne'er so vile, This day shall gentle his condition; And gentlemen in England now a-bed Shall think themselves accurs'd they were not here, And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks That fought with us upon Saint Crispin's day.”