St. John’s Co-Cathedral: A Valetta Jewel

One of travel’s pleasures is learning about a country’s history and its monuments, as was my introduction to Malta this summer and a visit to the majestic St. John’s Co-Cathedral in the capital Valetta.

On each business trip, be it ever so brief, I manage to set aside some time to discover sites noted for the culture and art of a nation, and on my first trip to that Mediterranean island, there was no escaping the cathedral.

The cathedral's sanctuary (Abu-Fadil)

It’s absolutely stunning.

Every wall, column, vault, dome, door, gate, inch of the floor, nook, and cranny is a work of art and intricate craftsmanship.

The sanctuary frames the high altar and captivating marble statues of St. John baptizing Jesus Christ flanked by imposing columns, organ pipes, seating for the clergy and 52 seats in the choir stalls in a burst of gold and some red topped by a crown of ceiling frescoes.

The structure, named in honor of John the Baptist and tied to the Order of St. John – founded in the 11th Century in Jerusalem to help protect and shelter Christian pilgrims to the Holy Land - is a masterpiece of Baroque art and architecture.

The pulpit (Abu-Fadil)

To one side of the sanctuary is the pulpit, an elaborately carved and canopied balcony of wood and gilt fit with an equally artistic staircase.

Walking through the cathedral means stopping to take in the splendor of the ceilings.

Saints, angels, crests, biblical tales, all intricately woven into frescoes interspersed with gilt and windows to let in natural light in an already very luminous setting.

Ceilings are works of art (Abu-Fadil)

The nine chapels on either side of the main entrance leading up to the altar are quite striking, each representing a national group.

According to a chapel guide, the first chapel dedicated to Our Lady of Philermos is reserved for prayer and is where the Holy Sacrament is kept. The icon therein was believed to have miraculous powers.

Entrance to Our Lady of Philermos Chapel (Abu-Fadil)

The intricate work inside the chapel combines carved columns, marble statues, paintings and very fine silver gates separating its altar from the rest of the cathedral.

The art works in this chapel, as elsewhere in the cathedral, were mostly gifts from the knights of St. John, competing with each other as to who would be the most generous.

Monument of Grand Master Annet de Clermont (Abu-Fadil)

A monument to Fra Annet de Clermont, a grand master of the Order renowned for his military prowess and battles against the Ottomans, and who was buried in the Chapel of the Langue of Auvergne, sits atop a mantle flanked by two skulls, above which is a third skull and two cherubs leaning against his coat of arms.

The family coronet, with the papal tiara inserted in it, signifies a rare high-ranking privilege from the pope as recognition of loyalty to the Christian faith.

The Langue of Castile Chapel (Abu-Fadil)

The Chapel of the Langue of Castile, Leon and Portugal is another example of Baroque elegance and is dedicated to St. James, Spain’s patron saint.

The Langue of Castile Chapel dome (Abu-Fadil)

Two grand masters are buried in this chapel and several exquisite sculptures adorn its monuments, one of which is a mixture of bronze and green marble honoring Portuguese nobleman Anton Manoel de Vilhena.

Elsewhere, the Langue of France Chapel - decorated with sculptural motifs and redecorated centuries later - is dedicated to the conversion of the Apostle Paul.

Vicomte de Beaujoloais monument (Abu-Fadil)

Ornate fleurs-de-lys wall decoration proclaims “the supremacy of the French crown” alongside stone, marble and gilded bronze masterpieces.

The most interesting monument to be found in this chapel is that of Vicomte de Beaujolais, the brother of King Louis Philippe of France, who died on 29 May 1808 while he was in Malta. The monument is in pure white marble and was erected on behalf of the king himself. The marble plaque at the rear of the monument marks his burial place.

Cathedral floor full of inlaid marble tombstones (Abu-Fadil)

Another striking feature of St. John’s Co-Cathedral is the floor, which is totally covered with about 400 inlaid marble tombstones.

They mark some of the key knights in the Order who hailed from aristocratic European Catholic families.

Each tombstone is highly decorated with expressions of triumph, fame, and death. Skeletons and skulls are often included in the iconography of the tombstones.

Cathedral sacristy (Abu-Fadil)

The sacristy, the cathedral’s room where priests prepare for services and where vestments and articles of worship are kept, boasts a stunning painting above the altar of Christ being flogged before being crucified.

The cathedral’s construction began in 1572 and was completed five years later. The oratory and sacristy were built in 1604 and annexes were added in 1748.

Many Italian artists, notably Mattia Preti, were commissioned to decorate the cathedral’s walls and ceilings. Preti’s mark is on the vault where he depicted episodes of St. John the Baptist’s life.