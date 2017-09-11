The Ultimate St. Louis Road Trip Playlist

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

St. Louis, Missouri, may not evoke the same buzzy scene as some of its neighbors across state lines, but it’s made a place for itself in music history nonetheless. Stars repping a variety of genres have made their home in the Midwestern city that springs from sinuous branches of the Illinois, Missouri and Mississippi rivers. It served as the longtime hometown of “Johnny B. Goode” crooner Chuck Berry, who was known to play at the Blueberry Hill’s Duck Room for years before his March death at age 90 left an impossible hole in that venue’s lineup. More than a century previously, the Texas native Scott Joplin graced St. Louis with his ragtime melodies like “The Entertainer.” And both Nelly and Chingy hail from the city, which hosts a lively hip-hop scene The New Yorker once compared to “Detroit in the 1960s.”

But no one escapes Top 40, and hits from Camila Cabello, Kendrick Lamar and Selena Gomez are currently making waves in St. Louis, where older favorites by Ray LaMontagne are still well-loved, too. Have a listen below.