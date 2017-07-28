Stage Door: 1984

The 1948 novel by George Orwell is essentially a dystopian polemic. Set in the titular year — a transposition of the year in which he wrote it — Orwell projected a bleak totalitarian future in which an oppressed clerical worker, Winston Smith (Tom Sturridge), becomes infected with knowledge of a world outside his colorless existence.

He sets out on an irrevocable journey toward freedom or oblivion. His companion on this flight is Julia (Olivia Wilde), a woman he barely knows. Their relationship becomes a revolutionary act of political dissent.

The British import of 1984, transplanted into Broadway’s Hudson Theatre, not only has acquired several American cast members, but the production has taken on a deliberate American accent.

This choice is in line with the production's strenuous insistence upon confronting its audience head-on. In the central role of Smith, Tom Sturridge is agile, feral and bravely vulnerable. And, unlike so many of his British Equity compatriots, he consistently employs a thoroughly convincing American dialect.

Still, there is a daring clarity to his performance, in which he conveys a superbly nuanced physicality in spite of enduring a grueling physical ordeal. Olivia Wilde, as Julia, demonstrates a chameleonic sexuality as she mutates from an androgynously prim inner party member to a temporarily, though passionately, liberated woman.

Unfortunately, the treatment of her character is reduced to a femme fatale. Julia offers more questions than answers, both to Winston and us.

Ironically, the radical intimacy of the lovers is largely played out on an enormous screen, taking up the top half of the mostly static set by Chloe Lamford, with voluminous video design by Tim Reid. (The production is big on dramatic set changes, but the set itself is inert.)

We spend ample time gazing up at our two stars, Sturridge and Wilde — larger than life in their pillow talk — until the production slaps the cuffs on us for indulging our voyeuristic pleasure. We are indicted for our complicity, as if we were the celebrity-loving siblings of Big Brother.

"There is truth and there are facts. Freedom is the ability to know that."

Unfortunately, the novel's apt political message for a contemporary American audience is overshadowed by the heavy-handedness of its concept and execution at the hands of co-directors Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan.

The use of assaultive strobe lights, earsplitting sound design and graphic gore betrays a desperate fear of losing the audience's attention. There is overstimulation in lieu of compelling storytelling.

It's as if the creators did not trust that Orwell's frighteningly prescient vision of government control through the destabilization of everyday experience and language would be enough to scare us out of our complacency.

In fact, this production of 1984 seems less rooted in the stark world of Orwell's novel than in recent cinematic torture-porn, like the traumatizing Saw and Hostel franchises. The last half hour of the play is a front-and-center interrogative torture session in which the subject cries out to the first few rows of patrons: "Why are you just sitting there? Why don't you help me!"

The result is pure Grand Guignol.

After the audience has applauded and ambled up the aisles checking their phone screens, it’s as if they have exited a scary ride at a very expensive Broadway spookhouse. They exit mildly disoriented, moderately shaken, but fundamentally unchanged.