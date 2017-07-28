Stage Door: Arcadia

The off-Broadway revival of Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia at the Atlantic Stage 2 is compelling, aided by a top-notch ensemble. Given the distinctly anti-intellectual ferment coming out of Washington, it is a pleasure to revisit his thought-provoking 1993 work.

The play spans two centuries, and the lively discussion of art vs. science, order vs. disorder is hypnotic. Be it the 19th century’s passion for poetry, garden design and mathematics, or the 20th century’s obsession with Grouse algorithms and academic investigation, Arcadia seamlessly moves back and forth across time like an intellectual tennis match.

Stoppard makes history vibrant, waxing rhapsodic about everything from Sophocles to chaos theory. Ideas are volleyed with fierce intellect. The goal is to divine the meaning that defines our existence. Or as modern-day scholar Hannah (played with crisp efficiency by Stephanie Janssen) notes: “It’s wanting to know that makes us matter.”

The setting is an English estate in Derbyshire. It’s 1809 and math prodigy Thomasina (Caitlin Duffy) has stunned her tutor Septimus (Andrew William Smith) with her thesis that heat cannot work backwards. One can go from hot to cold, but not cold to hot. Projecting her data dynamic forward upends Newtonian physics — all the more impressive because the teen doesn’t have a computer.

The mysteries and wonders of mathematics, which grip the two, are only one aspect of life at the exquisite estate. Arcadia’s plot is complicated, wrestling with sex, language, and nearly 300 years later, literary suppositions.

That’s thanks to Bernard (Alex Draper) an egotistical academic. He concocts a wild notion that at this very estate, Lord Byron shot poet Ezra Chater (Jonathan Tindle).

Clever Hannah isn’t convinced. She sees Bernard’s attempt to manipulate history, concocting theories on piecemeal evidence, solely for personal aggrandizement. Here, Stoppard slaps down academics who make their names by proxy. They do not create something of lasting beauty, such as Byron. Instead, they parasitically feed off his legacy.

As the action moves rapidly across the centuries, we also meet Lady Croom (a regal, charming Megan Byrne) and Valentine Coverly (and intense Jackson Prince), a man obsessed with algorithms and Thomasina’s theory. The various subplots deepen Arcadia’s overarching quest for truth.

Those truths are mined with precision and style, thanks to Cheryl Faraone’s direction. She gets excellent performances from the cast. Plus, Mark Evancho’s set designs and Mira Veikley’s costumes evoke a lovely, less-is-more sensibility.