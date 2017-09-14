Stage Door: Loveless Texas

Let’s give a big Texas cheer for the score from Loveless Texas, now off-Broadway at the Sheen Center. It is melodic, toe tapping and energetic. And an equal shout out for its talented cast of performers, all in excellent voice.

The bluegrass and blues musical attempts an American Depression-era adaptation of Shakespeare’s Love’s Labour’s Lost. It’s kept some of the humor, but sacrifices any dramatic or comedic tension. There are many positives to the show — acting, lighting, Cailin Heffernan’s lively direction — but the big problem: a weak book.

As in Shakespeare’s comedy, King Navarre (a notable Darren Richie) insists his playboy brother (Joe Joseph) and two gambling, drinking, womanizing pals (CJ Eldred and Colin Barnell) forgo their debauchery for three years.

In exchange, he will give them jobs. Since they are broke, they agree.

Of course, that promise may be hard to keep. There are several fetching woman at the next ranch, including Maria (Bligh Voth), Kathy (Annette Navarro) and Rosaline (Amanda Lea LaVerge).

The inevitable romantic trysts are set against King’s handshake deal with fellow rancher Gwen (Kimberly JaJuan) about an old oil well. That’s the hook to up the stakes.

However, these are the perkiest people to endure the Depression since The Waltons. The second act ends any story arc conflict far too quickly, so we’re left with a series of lovely ballads. Everyone gets his/her moment and the ensemble works well together.