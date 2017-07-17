Stage Door: Meow Meow

Performance artist Meow Meow is sui generis.

At Joe’s Pub in the East Village for two more nights — July 17 and 18 — the singer is mesmerizing the crowd with a cheeky performance at the famed cabaret.

A playful performer with a hypnotic voice, she enjoys great chemistry with her audience while sending up the form. “No props, simple me,” is a tongue-in-cheek wink and a nod to her loyal fans.

This is a sophisticated actress/musician, adept at singing everything from Weimar classics, like “Pirate Jenny” and “Life’s A Swindle,” to French pop to her own compositions, such as the lovely “Fifteen Minutes of Femme.”

All are pierced with her trademark wit and occasional sardonic repartee.

Her versatility isn’t a surprise. After all, she counts Pina Bausch, Anna Pavlova, Brecht, Cindy Sherman, Claude Cahun, Valeska Gert, Kazuo Ohno, Astor Piazzolla, Anita Berber, Sarah Bernhardt and Marchese Casati among her influences.

Indeed, her own songs, with music by composers Thomas M Lauderdale (Pink Martini) and Iain Grandage, are standouts. They are rueful and jaded, laced with gentle hope. Given her often-outrageous persona, the lyrics are sensitive and even contemplative.

Meow Meow calls her Joe’s Pub repertoire “both apocalyptic and passionate. Political songs that are old, but hellishly real. It’s music of the spheres and the gutters!”

She enters wearing a crazy black crumpled skirt, wrapping herself in yellow police tape. Her bright red glitter lipstick is matched by glittery eye shadow. But that’s just her opening gambit.

There is so much more.

A sexy chanteuse, she augments her humor with a series of kooky, whimsical props — and makes them work. Interestingly, she breaks the fourth wall with abandon, yet remains in total control of her comedy.

She can say — and do — almost anything on stage. It’s amazing the leeway a British accent allows.

One technical note — the more tender love songs require lower sound levels, heartbreak should be calibrated — and not at top volume.

Still, her theatrical sensibilities are notable, and Meow Meow is adept at pacing. She can fling a humorous aside in one moment, and belt out a moving torch song in the next.

Her drama resume includes Le Bel Indifferent by Cocteau and Brecht’s Seven Deadly Sins.

Fresh from concerts with the London Philharmonic and starring as Titania in A Midsummer Night's Dream at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre, she’s headed to the Edinburgh Festival in August to perform her Little Mermaid show. Then it’s off to the Malthouse Theatre in Melbourne, Australia, for Tom Waits’ The Black Rider, a macabre musical. She ends the year with “Apocalypse Meow: Crisis is Born” at the Globe in December.

Clearly, Meow Meow is nothing if not versatile. Sadly, she’s not in New York as often as demand warrants. So drop whatever you are doing, and head to Joe’s Pub.